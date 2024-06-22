শনিবার , ২২ জুন ২০২৪ | ৮ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

'Don't think of…': Ravi Shastri's million-dollar advice for Team India | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২২, ২০২৪ ৬:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ
1719060123 photo



msid 111191276,imgsize 35462

NEW DELHI: Former coach Ravi Shastri has come up with a piece of advice for Team India to implement in their upcoming T20 World Cup matches. He emphasized the importance of focusing on each game individually and not getting carried away by thoughts of lifting the World Cup.
Shastri also showered praise on Jasprit Bumrah, declaring him the best bowler across all formats in the world.
Bumrah delivered his career-best performance in T20Is, taking three wickets and conceding only seven runs in his four overs during India’s Super 8 clash against Afghanistan.

“He is the most important bowler, because his ability to take wickets, to read situations, and the pitches don’t matter to him. He’s got the variety, he got the new ball for the first time (against Afghanistan), because Mohammed Siraj wasn’t playing and immediately, second ball, a slower ball to get Gurbaz out. It shows that he thinks very quickly and adapts to conditions,” Shastri said in a video shared by ICC.
“He saw in the previous over from Arshdeep Singh, the batsman was giving the charge, and he immediately varied the pace and got his man, so he’s a terrific competitor and that’s why he’s probably the best across all formats of the game, that’s not easy. He’s skilful, he has all the tools in the business, but the ability to read a batsman and adapt to the conditions,” the former Indian coach stated on what separates Bumrah from others.
Additionally, the former India all-rounder advised the Indian players to focus on playing one game at a time until they reach the final.
“Not think of that trophy, play one match at a time and go out and play fearless cricket. If you reach the final, whatever happens there, happens there. One match at a time,” he added.





