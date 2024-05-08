বুধবার , ৮ মে ২০২৪ | ২৫শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

‘Doodh mein makkhi…’: Navjot Singh Sidhu expresses disbelief at the dismissal of Sanju Samson | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৮, ২০২৪ ৮:১২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1715134357 photo



msid 109931660,imgsize 73604

NEW DELHI: Controversial dismissals have been part of cricket ever since the game started. But this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been rocked by controversial dismissals on more than one occasion.
IPL ORANGE CAP | IPL PURPLE CAP | IPL POINTS TABLE
The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Tuesday saw a controversial dismissal of the visiting team’s skipper Sanju Samson make headlines.
The incident occurred in the 16th over when Samson was caught by Shai Hope at the long-on fence off Mukesh Kumar.
It was a tight catch at the long-on ropes and Hope somehow managed to grab it. Third umpire checked it and declared it out.

Hope was close to the boundary and he made sure he didn’t step on the rope despite a couple of wobbly movements at the end. But the replays were not clear if Hope completed that clean without touching the boundary.
Samson was walking off but the Royals dugout believed the fielder touched the rope. The Royals skipper started walking off and only to return to the middle to have a heated discussion with the on-field umpires.

Samson fell for 86 off 46 balls and the Royals lost the match by 20 runs.

The official broadcaster shared a clip on X of former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu sharing his views on the controversial dismissal.
In the video Sidhu says, “The game changed at the dismissal of Sanju Samson. If we look at the replays side-on the foot touches the boundary twice and it’s very clear. Either you don’t use technology, but if you are using it, and if the technology errs, it’s just like doodh mein makkhi padi hui hai aur koi aapko kahe piyo. Nahi pi sakte ho aap.”
“So the foot touches the boundary line twice and after that if someone says it’s out, the fans and a neutral person like me, then I would say now that you have shown it to me, now you’re saying doodh mein makkhi padi hui hai aur tum mujhe keh rahe ho ki piyo, main nahi piyunga. It’s not out. Whatever the rule may be, but you can see it clearly, some evidences are very strong to disbelieve. They are very conclusive. It’s like finding a trout in a glass of milk. Then whatever happened there, the umpire didn’t do it deliberately. No one is at fault. It happens. It’s a part of the game. But the game changed there,” Sidhu, who is known for his witticisms, added.

This was only the third defeat for the Royals in 11 matches and they are still at the number two spot in the points table.
With 6 defeats and 6 victories in 12 matches, Delhi Capitals are at the fifth spot.





Source link

