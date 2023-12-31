Buy cheap website traffic
রবিবার , ৩১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৬ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Douglas Luiz sends Aston Villa joint top of Premier League, Man City close in | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৩১, ২০২৩ ১২:২৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1703960904 photo



msid 106408650,imgsize 71012

MANCHESTER: Douglas Luiz‘s late penalty took Aston Villa joint top of the Premier League with a 3-2 win over 10-man Burnley on Saturday as Manchester City closed on the leaders by sweeping aside Sheffield United 2-0.
It looked like a festive season to forget for Villa was set to continue after dropping points at home for the first time this season to Sheffield United and blowing a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Manchester United on Boxing Day.
But Luiz’s spot-kick that crept in off the underside of the bar sent Unai Emery’s men level on points with Liverpool at the top of the table and break Burnley hearts.
Leon Bailey’s opener for the home side was quickly cancelled out by Zeki Amdouni.
Moussa Diaby restored Villa’s lead before half-time and they had a man advantage for the final 35 minutes after Sander Berge saw a second yellow card.
But Villa’s high line is begging to be picked off by opponents and Lyle Foster timed his run to blast past Emi Martinez 19 minutes from time.
There was a final twist though as Jhon Duran was upended inside the box and Luiz fired home.
Despite missing Erling Haaland for a seventh consecutive game due to a foot injury, City were never troubled by the bottom-of-the-table Blades.
Rodri ended Sheffield United’s resistence after just 14 minutes when the Spanish midfielder surged forward and fired low into the far corner.
Julian Alvarez again ably filled Haaland’s shoes as the Argentine tapped in his fourth goal in three games to make the points safe from Phil Foden’s cross just after the hour mark.
City move alongside Arsenal on 40 points, just two points behind Villa and Liverpool, who are in action at home to Newcastle on Monday.
Chelsea snapped a run of four consecutive away defeats thanks to Cole Palmer’s double but had to withstand a nervy finale to beat Luton 3-2.
Powerful strikes from Palmer and Noni Madueke gave the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men appeared to have ridden out a second half storm when Palmer’s classy finish made it 3-0.
Former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley sparked a Luton revival and Elijah Adebayo bundled home from close range to set up a thrilling finale.
“That is the Premier League. Luton are a team that fight until the end, you could see that from their games against Liverpool and Arsenal and Man City and Newcastle,” said Pochettino.
“We controlled the game until the 65th minute. We needed to win and we deserved the result.”
Luton remain just one point adrift of safety as Everton slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Wolves.
Max Kilman, Matheus Cunha and Craig Dawson were on target for Gary O’Neil’s men, who secured a third win in seven days.
Any fears that Crystal Palace could be dragged into the relegation battle were eased by the Eagles first win in nine games as Brentford were beaten 3-1 at Selhurst Park.
The return of Micahel Olise and Eberechi Eze from injury should ensure that Palace’s Premier League status does not come under threat in 2024.
After Keane Lewis-Potter opened the scoring for Brentford, Olise struck twice either side of Eze’s cool finish to secure just Palace’s second home win of the season.
Manchester United are aiming to build on their stunning comeback against Villa when they travel to Nottingham Forest later on Saturday.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG Election Clash 5
পটিয়ায় স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীর গণসংযোগে হামলা-গুলি
বাংলাদেশ
1703960904 photo
Douglas Luiz sends Aston Villa joint top of Premier League, Man City close in | Football News
খেলাধুলা
IVY
নৌকার ক্যাম্পে হামলা ‘দুঃসাহস’, গ্রেফতারের দাবি মেয়র আইভীর
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Nilphamari Conducted workshops on employment
দেশে এসইআইপি প্রকল্পে প্রশিক্ষণ নিয়ে দক্ষ হয়েছেন আট লাখ যুবক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm ctg peyarul

নারায়ণের সঙ্গে ‘খেলতেই হলো’, বিজয়ী পেয়ারুল

 1627283897 news18 logo

Punjab Minister Hands Over Cheques Of Rs 50 Lakh To Kin Of Farmers, Journalist Killed In Lakhimpur

 news wrap august 18

Vivek Agnihotri ‘Dislikes’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Politics; Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional At Ghoomer’s Release

 New Project 10 26

প্রেমিক বা প্রেমিকা কি আপনাকে পকেটে রাখছেন? জানুন তার কারণreasons behind pocketing in love relationship nowadays – News18 Bangla

 amin bappi

৪ বছরের সাজা থেকে বাঁচতে ১২ বছর আত্মগোপনে বাবা-ছেলে – Corporate Sangbad

 20211130 142401 scaled

হাকিমপুরে ৭ হাজার কৃষকদের মাঝে সার বীজ প্রদান

 wm Illegal mobile phone

বিশেষ কৌশলে ‘বৈধ’ হয়েছে মোবাইল ফোন, বিক্রি হচ্ছে এখনো

 wm pm re dsk chsdc sdh

‘বিশ্বব্যাপী দুঃসময়ের জন্য মানা করিনি, কিন্তু আমার বয়স হয়েছে’

 exercise

Face Masks Do Not Significantly Increase Your Body Temperature During Exercises, Says Study

 block market2

ব্লকে ৪১ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad