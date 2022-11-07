সোমবার , ৭ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২২শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Down with throat infection, Lakshya Sen withdraws from Australian Open | Badminton News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৭, ২০২২ ৩:৪৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1667771228 photo


NEW DELHI: Suffering from a throat infection, star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open Super 300 badminton tournament.
The 21-year-old from Almora picked up the infection just before the Hylo Open, where he lost in the opening round to Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus in Saarbrucken, Germany.
The Australian Open is scheduled to be held from November 15 to 20 in Sydney.
“I had fever, throat pain and weakness after I reached Saarbrucken ahead of Hylo Open. I probably picked the infection while travelling from Paris,” Sen, who returned to India on Saturday night, told PTI on Sunday.
“I thought it is not that serious. I was training last Sunday and then on Monday, I felt it had aggravated. I consulted doctor online and took medicine. It is under control now. But given the situation, I have decided to pull out of Australian Open.”
The Commonwealth Games champion said the fact that he has no chance of qualifying for the World Tour Finals also played a role in his decision of withdrawing from the tournament.
“I had sent my entries earlier as I thought it would help me to qualify for World Tour Finals but now it is not possible anymore, so it is better that I take some weeks off, get back to full fitness and start with my off season training to be ready for the next season.”
The last few months have been tough for Sen, who underwent a surgery just after the World Championship for ‘deviated septum’, a condition which occurs when the thin wall (nasal septum) between the nasal passages is displaced to one side.
“I had this conditions for last few years. I couldn’t breath properly on both sides of my nose. One side was completely blocked. Doctors had told me it can be sorted only after I turn 18 or 20.
“But with a series of tournament like CWG and World Championships, there was no time. So after the World Championships, I decided to go for the surgery.”
Sen, the All England silver medallist, said this was the only window as the Paris Olympics qualification will start next year.
“It took 3 to 4 weeks to recover completely. But my immunity was down. The surgery went on very well. But I couldn’t play at my 100 per cent all the time,” the current world number eight said.
“I started playing just two weeks before leaving for Europe tour. Since my qualification for world tour final was on the line, and doctor had also given a green signal, I thought let me play.”
So what is his plan now?
“I plan to spend time with my family, get better and then train for next season. I will probably play PBL,” said the India Open champion.
Asked how satisfied is he with the way things panned out in 2022, Sen said: I made a pretty good start. Reaching the finals in some events gave me a lot of confidence. I wanted to do well in CWG, All England, World Championships, some I did well, some I didn’t but it was a good season.”





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

bnp ctg Edit
‘আ.লীগ এখন রাজনৈতিক দল নয়, ব্যবসায়ী সংগঠন’
বাংলাদেশ
1667771228 photo
Down with throat infection, Lakshya Sen withdraws from Australian Open | Badminton News
খেলাধুলা
WhatsApp Image 2022 11 03 at 4.41.37 PM 1 2
Healthy Lifestyle | বহুদিন যৌন সম্পর্কে লিপ্ত হননি? মারাত্মক বিপদ ডেকে আনছেন, জানুন – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
bigg boss 16 sumbul
Archana Provokes Sumbul, Drags Her Father Into Their Ugly Fight
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm droupodi

ভারতের ১৫তম রাষ্ট্রপতি দ্রৌপদি মুর্মু

 Untitled 1 copy 4

চুয়াডাঙ্গায় তৃতীয় শ্রেণির ছাত্রীকে ধর্ষণ মামলায় মাদ্রাসার পরিচালক গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 1628423806 hina khan 2

Hina Khan Gets Father’s ‘Favourite Flowers’ on His Birth Anniversary, Says ‘Thinking About You’

 New Project 18

Men’s Physical Problem: পুরুষাঙ্গের সমস্যা থেকে যৌন ক্ষমতায় ঘাটতি, সব সমস্যা নিমেষে দূর এই মশলার গুণে

 a1 8

আজ দেশের বাইকপ্রেমীদের জন্য বিশেষ দিন, ভারতে ফিরল ‘বুসা’– News18 Bengali

 ncc bank

বিদায়ী সপ্তাহে টপটেন লুজারের শীর্ষে এনসিসি ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad

 1641739095 photo

Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu get top billing as India Open returns after two-years hiatus | Badminton News

 wm Amrullah Saleh

নিজেকে প্রেসিডেন্ট ঘোষণা করলেন আফগান ভাইস প্রেসিডেন্ট

 IMG 20220705 WA0006

টাঙ্গাইলে স্ত্রীকে আগুনে পুড়িয়ে হত্যার দায়ে স্বামীর যাবজ্জীবন

 reneta

রেনেটার শেয়ার কিনবে সাজেদা ফাউন্ডেশন – Corporate Sangbad