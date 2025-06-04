‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’: Former owner Vijay Mallya leads tributes after RCB’s historic IPL win | Cricket News

RCB players with the IPL trophy; former owner Vijay Mallya

NEW DELHI: The long wait is finally over — and no one felt the moment more than Vijay Mallya, the first-ever owner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). As the team lifted its maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy after 18 years of heartbreak, Mallya led a flood of emotional tributes from fans and cricketing greats across the world.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years,” Mallya posted on X. “Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament. A well-balanced team Playing Bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations! Ee sala cup namde!!”

The words struck a nostalgic chord with long-time fans who have stood by the team through highs and mostly lows. Mallya, who owned the franchise during its formative years, had overseen iconic player signings and RCB’s early struggles — including three painful final defeats in 2009, 2011, and 2016. His post captured the raw emotion of finally seeing RCB cross the finish line.It wasn’t just Mallya. The entire IPL fraternity stood united in applauding RCB’s long-awaited triumph.

Mumbai Indians, five-time champions, posted: “Congratulations to the NEW #TATAIPL Champions, @RCBTweets. A strong & memorable campaign.”

Chennai Super Kings, known for their fierce rivalry with RCB, also shared their respect: “Congratulations, @RCBTweets! #IPL2025Final #WhistlePodu.”

Kolkata Knight Riders summed it up best: “EE SALA CUP NIMDE, CONGRATULATIONS.”

Even Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals joined in, celebrating the emotional breakthrough on social media with messages, videos, and memes.

Virat Kohli (IPL Photo)

But for Virat Kohli, the moment was personal. The RCB talisman, who’s carried the team’s hopes for nearly two decades, dropped to his knees in tears after the 6-run win over Punjab Kings. The image of Kohli overwhelmed with emotion perfectly symbolised the end of an era of waiting — and the beginning of a legacy fulfilled.