Electric shock car handles, wheels with pepper spray: Mexico’s security firms prepare for 2026 FIFA World Cup | Football News

Private security firms are expected to be in high demand to protect players, team officials, delegations and tourists in Mexico during the 2026 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Mexican security firms are gearing up to provide armoured vehicles and protection services for wealthy tourists during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Mexico will co-host with the United States and Canada from June 11 to July 19. The growing security industry, driven by concerns over criminal violence and drug cartels, offers various services from bulletproof cars to armed escorts.Leopoldo Cerdeira, head of security firm Ruhe, demonstrated his fleet’s armour plating capabilities by firing bullets into a car door at his Mexico City warehouse. His company maintains 70 armoured vehicles, with plans to expand to 80 for the World Cup.

“Our bookings are for tourists, people who have money, who come to see the matches but are afraid because they have heard bad things about Mexico,” said Cerdeira at his company’s headquarters.The security industry has expanded beyond luxury armoured vehicles to include drivers, armed escorts, bomb protection, bulletproof vests, and armoured briefcases. This growth is largely attributed to Mexico’s high crime rate, with approximately 30,000 murders annually.“The country’s insecurity has led to the growth of our industry,” said Gabriel Hernandez, head of Armoring Group, which sells bulletproof cars and clothing for civilians and military personnel in Mexico, Spain and the United States.

Three Mexican cities will host World Cup matches: Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara. The capital has installed 40,000 additional CCTV cameras and will restrict drone usage in all host cities.Guadalajara, home to the Jalisco Nueva Generacion Cartel (CJNG), presents particular security challenges. The United States has designated CJNG as terrorists and offered a $12 million reward for their leader’s arrest.Security companies offer various protective features, including electric shock car handles, pepper spray-releasing wheels, and puncture-resistant tires that can run for 80 kilometers. Daily rental rates for armoured vehicles range from $800 to $1,100, with additional costs for drivers and escorts.Drug cartels have developed their own security measures, creating heavily armoured vehicles known as “monsters.” Authorities recently discovered a clandestine armouring workshop in Sinaloa state.The security industry faces challenges with cartels recruiting their workers. Cerdeira lost two employees to criminal groups eight years ago, who were later found dead in Sinaloa despite being offered triple their salaries.Security consultant David Saucedo, who works with embassies and local authorities, suggests the cartels may not directly threaten the World Cup.“They themselves have a social base that will benefit from the matches,” explained Saucedo, who also suggested the possibility of an unofficial agreement between authorities and cartels to maintain peace during the tournament.Ruhe’s fleet has already provided services to FIFA delegations and will be used for the upcoming Mexican Formula 1 Grand Prix, demonstrating the growing demand for security services in high-profile events.Mexico City, which previously hosted World Cup finals in 1970 and 1986, typically experiences less cartel-related violence compared to other host cities. Local authorities have emphasised their commitment to ensuring security during the tournament.