শনিবার , ১৬ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২রা চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Ellyse Perry, spinners fire Royal Challengers Bangalore to maiden Women’s Premier League final | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৬, ২০২৪ ৪:৫৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
photo



msid 108532515,imgsize 67948

NEW DELHI: A stunning Ellyse Perry half-century was followed by a miracle death bowling performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped defending champions Mumbai Indians by five runs in a thriller to enter their maiden Women’s Premier League final in New Delhi on Friday.
With 20 needed off the last three overs and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr in the middle, Mumbai Indians looked all set to enter therir second successive final but spinners Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Molineux and Asha Sobhana pulled off a special effort, stunning the defending champions.
As Mumbai failed to overhaul the target in the Eliminator, it meant RCB will now face last year’s finalist Delhi Capitals in the summit clash on Sunday.





Source link

