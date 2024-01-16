Emma Raducanu breezes into Australian Open second round | Tennis News

British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu , a former US Open champion, displayed an impressive performance at the Australian Open in Melbourne, securing a convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory over American Shelby Rogers on Tuesday.Raducanu, who made headlines with her remarkable triumph at Flushing Meadows in 2021 as a qualifier, has faced challenges since then, reaching the fourth round of a Grand Slam only once.

Ranked 296 after an eight-month hiatus due to ankle and wrist injuries, the 21-year-old expressed confidence in her abilities, stating that her level was “just too good not to come through” before the tournament.

Against the 161st-ranked Rogers, Raducanu showcased glimpses of her best form, converting three out of five break points.

Following this successful start, Raducanu is set for a second-round encounter with China’s unseeded Wang Yafan .

Notably, she has reunited with her childhood coach Nick Cavaday , who is accompanying her in Australia . Raducanu has faced criticism for changes in her coaching team, but with Cavaday by her side, she aims to steer her career back on track in the competitive tennis circuit.

