মঙ্গলবার , ১৬ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২রা মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Emma Raducanu breezes into Australian Open second round | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১৬, ২০২৪ ৫:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, a former US Open champion, displayed an impressive performance at the Australian Open in Melbourne, securing a convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory over American Shelby Rogers on Tuesday.
Raducanu, who made headlines with her remarkable triumph at Flushing Meadows in 2021 as a qualifier, has faced challenges since then, reaching the fourth round of a Grand Slam only once.

Ranked 296 after an eight-month hiatus due to ankle and wrist injuries, the 21-year-old expressed confidence in her abilities, stating that her level was “just too good not to come through” before the tournament.
Against the 161st-ranked Rogers, Raducanu showcased glimpses of her best form, converting three out of five break points.

Following this successful start, Raducanu is set for a second-round encounter with China’s unseeded Wang Yafan.
Notably, she has reunited with her childhood coach Nick Cavaday, who is accompanying her in Australia. Raducanu has faced criticism for changes in her coaching team, but with Cavaday by her side, she aims to steer her career back on track in the competitive tennis circuit.
