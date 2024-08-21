England cricketer recalls controversy around Yashasvi Jaiswal statement, clarifies ‘I said he was a…’ | Cricket News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250; google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;







NEW DELHI: Yashasvi Jaiswal ‘s performance in the Test series against England in February earlier this year was nothing short of extraordinary.

Amassing 712 runs in five matches, he etched his name in Indian cricketing history, becoming only the second Indian batsman after Sunil Gavaskar to achieve this feat.

His aggressive batting style drew widespread praise but also sparked debate when English batsman Ben Duckett attributed Jaiswal’s approach to England’s “ Bazball ” style of play.

“When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they’re playing differently than how other people play Test cricket . We saw it a bit in the summer and it’s quite exciting to see other players and other teams are also playing that aggressive style of cricket ,” Duckett said back then.

Duckett’s initial comments, made during the series, suggested that England’s aggressive approach had influenced Jaiswal and other teams to adopt a similar style.

The statement drew criticism, with many interpreting the English approach as an attempt to claim credit for Jaiswal’s individual brilliance.

However, in a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Duckett clarified his intentions, stating that his comments were intended as a compliment to Jaiswal’s world-class talent.

“It was actually me paying him (Jaiswal) a nice compliment. I’m pretty sure I said he was a world-class player, but no one spoke about that. Would I have said what I did during the fifth Test? No, because he played like that throughout the whole series and he was incredible,” the batsman clarified.

While England’s “Bazball” approach has undoubtedly influenced the dynamics of Test cricket, attributing an individual player’s success solely to this influence overlooks their inherent skill and temperament.

Jaiswal’s performance, characterized by his aggressive stroke play and remarkable consistency, showcased his individual talent and potential.

While England’s aggressive style might have presented a particular set of challenges, Jaiswal’s success stemmed from his ability to adapt and excel within that context.









