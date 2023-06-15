বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৫ জুন ২০২৩ | ১লা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
England pick Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali for first Ashes Test

জুন ১৫, ২০২৩ ৬:৩০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: England on Wednesday announced their team for the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston starting on Friday, featuring the inclusion of fast bowler Stuart Broad and spinner Moeen Ali.
The pace attack will be spearheaded by the experienced duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, alongside the emerging talent Ollie Robinson.
Moeen Ali, who had retired from Test cricket in 2021, will make a comeback to the side. Moeen’s return comes as Jack Leach, the regular spinner, has been sidelined from the series due to a back injury.

Anderson and Robinson sat out the one-off Test against Ireland this month with Broad leading the attack and taking five-wickets in the first innings as England skittled out the visitors for 172.
Broad was preferred to Mark Wood, who was England’s leading wicket-taker in the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia with 17 scalps as captain Ben Stokes opted for the experience of Broad and Anderson, who have taken a combined 1,267 Test wickets.
Jonny Bairstow, who made his return from a freak golf injury to keep wicket against Ireland in his first Test for 10 months, was also included.
England team: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.
