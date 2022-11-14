সোমবার , ১৪ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৯শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

England to receive $1.6 million following their T20 World Cup win | Cricket News

নভেম্বর ১৪, ২০২২ ৮:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
1668435494 photo


MELBOURNE: England will be receiving a massive $1.6 million for clinching their second ICC T20 World Cup title after defeating Pakistan in the final on Sunday.
The total prize pool of $5.6 million will be distributed among all the teams.
Runners-up Pakistan will get half the amount that England got ($800,000). On the other hand, the two losing semi-finalists – India and New Zealand – will get $400,000 each, as per ICC.

$70,000 each will be given to the teams which made an exit during the Super 12 stage of the tournament. These teams will also get $40,000 per win they clinched during what was a highly-competitive, thrilling Super 12 phase.
The four teams that were knocked out during the first round, which included UAE, Scotland, Namibia and West Indies will get $40,000 each, along with an additional $40,000 for each win picked up.
Coming to the summit clash, asked to bat first by England, Pakistan closed their innings at 137/8. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored the bulk of Pakistan’s sub-par total.
Sam Curran (3/12) was the leading bowler for England while legspinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and pacer Chris Jordan (2/27) also got crucial wickets to dent Pakistan’s progress. Ben Stokes, who scored a match-winning, unbeaten 52, also claimed a wicket.
Chasing 138, England were reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52* off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England’s favour and they won their second world title.
Haris Rauf (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Md. Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan picked one wicket each.
While Stokes took England over the line with a dazzling knock, it was Curran who clinched the ‘Man of the Match’ for his dream spell in the final.





