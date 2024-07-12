শুক্রবার , ১২ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২৮শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

England’s Ben Stokes becomes just third player after Garry Sobers and Jacques Kallis to achieve… | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১২, ২০২৪ ৩:৫৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1720735145 photo



msid 111668654,imgsize 36442

NEW DELHI: England’s Ben Stokes achieved a significant milestone on Thursday, joining the elite ranks of West Indies’ Garry Sobers and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, by becoming the third cricketer globally and the first from England to amass over 6,000 runs and take more than 200 wickets in Test cricket.
This accomplishment was reached during the first Test of a three-match series against West Indies at Lord’s, where Stokes secured his 200th Test wicket by dismissing Kirk McKenzie.
To date, Stokes has participated in 103 Tests, during which he has taken 200 wickets. Additionally, he has scored 6,320 runs at an average of 35.30, including 13 centuries and 31 half-centuries, with his highest score being 258.
For context, Garry Sobers has a record of 8,032 runs and 235 wickets in 93 Tests, while Jacques Kallis boasts 13,289 runs and 292 wickets in 166 Tests.
Moreover, Stokes has also distinguished himself as the sixth player worldwide and the first from England to achieve a double of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets across all formats of international cricket.

Over 260 international matches, Stokes has scored 10,368 runs at an average of 35.75, with 18 centuries and 56 half-centuries, and his highest score remains 258. He has also reached the milestone of 300 wickets in international cricket.
This group of all-rounders achieving the double of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket includes Carl Hooper from West Indies, Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya, Jacques Kallis, Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, and Bangladesh’s Shakib al Hasan.
In the match that marked Stokes’ achievement, England opted to field first after winning the toss. The West Indies team was dismissed for 121 runs in 41.4 overs, struggling to build significant partnerships. The top scorers for West Indies were Mikyle Louis with 27 runs, Kavem Hodge with 24, and Alick Athanaze with 23. England, in their first innings, established a 250-run lead by scoring 371 runs.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

kota ctg
‘শিক্ষার্থীদের কাজ শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানে, রাস্তায় কী?’
বাংলাদেশ
1720735145 photo
England’s Ben Stokes becomes just third player after Garry Sobers and Jacques Kallis to achieve… | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
ambani family hosts shiv shakti puja at antilia 2024 07 d0379425aacc670343da264c7fc94f7b
Ambani Family Chants ‘Har Har Mahadev’, Performs Shiv Abhishek Ahead of Anant-Radhika’s Wedding | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
dewanit
দেওয়ান আইসিটি ইনস্টিটিউটের ১ যুগ উদযাপন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
photo

Ravindra Jadeja set to join Indian squad ahead of first Test against Australia | Cricket News

 1626608559 drneerjaagarwal

Ask The Doctor: How To Manage Your Pre-Existing Mental Health Issues During COVID-19 Infection

 saudi 20210920221103.webp

সৌদিতে বয়লার বিস্ফোরণে এক প্রবাসী বাংলাদেশির মৃত্যু

 mental health workout

This New Year, Make This Your Priority According to Experts

 CTG Port 1 3 December 2020

২ দিন পর পুরোদমে সচল চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর

 shraddha kapoor 2 2

Shraddha Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Rohan Shrestha: ‘Aur Sunao?’

 wm cmc

চট্টগ্রামে প্রাণ গেল ৯ মাসের শিশুর

 olivia grammys

Big Bets On Olivia Rodrigo To Sweep Best Album, Record of the Year

 vikrant sheetal 1

Vikrant Massey to Tie the Knot With His Fiance Sheetal Thakur This Year? Here is What We Know

 Apple Vision Pro 1

ছুঁতেও হবে না, হুকুমেই কাজ করবে অ‍্যাপ! ডিজিটাল দুনিয়ায় ঝড় আনবে Apple-এর ‘এই’ নতুন ডিভাইস|| Apple unveils vision pro headset at wwdc 2023 know extraordinary features – News18 Bangla