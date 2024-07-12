England’s Ben Stokes becomes just third player after Garry Sobers and Jacques Kallis to achieve… | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: England’s Ben Stokes achieved a significant milestone on Thursday, joining the elite ranks of West Indies’ Garry Sobers and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis , by becoming the third cricketer globally and the first from England to amass over 6,000 runs and take more than 200 wickets in Test cricket .This accomplishment was reached during the first Test of a three-match series against West Indies at Lord’s, where Stokes secured his 200th Test wicket by dismissing Kirk McKenzie.To date, Stokes has participated in 103 Tests, during which he has taken 200 wickets. Additionally, he has scored 6,320 runs at an average of 35.30, including 13 centuries and 31 half-centuries, with his highest score being 258.For context, Garry Sobers has a record of 8,032 runs and 235 wickets in 93 Tests, while Jacques Kallis boasts 13,289 runs and 292 wickets in 166 Tests.Moreover, Stokes has also distinguished himself as the sixth player worldwide and the first from England to achieve a double of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets across all formats of international cricket

Over 260 international matches, Stokes has scored 10,368 runs at an average of 35.75, with 18 centuries and 56 half-centuries, and his highest score remains 258. He has also reached the milestone of 300 wickets in international cricket.

This group of all-rounders achieving the double of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket includes Carl Hooper from West Indies, Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya, Jacques Kallis, Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, and Bangladesh’s Shakib al Hasan.

In the match that marked Stokes’ achievement, England opted to field first after winning the toss. The West Indies team was dismissed for 121 runs in 41.4 overs, struggling to build significant partnerships. The top scorers for West Indies were Mikyle Louis with 27 runs, Kavem Hodge with 24, and Alick Athanaze with 23. England, in their first innings, established a 250-run lead by scoring 371 runs.