EPL: Bowen inspires West Ham to victory over struggling Leeds United

Jarrod Bowen was the star of the show as West Ham United secured a crucial 3-1 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Sunday. The result deepened the relegation crisis for Leeds and left them in the relegation zone with just one game remaining in the season.Leeds got off to a strong start, taking the lead in the 17th minute. Weston McKennie’s long throw found its way to Rodrigo, who unleashed a magnificent volley from 12 yards out to beat the static West Ham defense.However, West Ham quickly responded and equalized before halftime. Declan Rice , potentially playing his final home game for the Hammers before a summer transfer, displayed his attacking prowess by calmly finishing a cross from Jarrod Bowen at the back post.

The home side continued to dominate possession and eventually took the lead in the 72nd minute. Danny Ings played a superb through ball, sending Bowen clean through on goal, and the forward expertly found the far corner of the net with the outside of his left foot.

Injury time saw West Ham seal the victory with a goal of exceptional quality. Lucas Paqueta , displaying brilliant footwork on the right wing, evaded several defenders before setting up substitute Manuel Lanzini for an easy tap-in.

The win provided a much-needed boost for West Ham, keeping them in the hunt for European qualification. As for Leeds, their relegation fears grew with this defeat, leaving them two points behind 17th-placed Everton with just one game remaining. Their final fixture will be a home clash against Tottenham Hotspur, while Everton will face Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

