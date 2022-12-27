মঙ্গলবার , ২৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১২ই পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
EPL: Brighton provisionally move to sixth with 3-1 win at Southampton | Football News

1672078585 photo


SOUTHAMPTON: Brighton & Hove Albion provisionally climbed to sixth in the Premier League standings after they won 3-1 away to Southampton in a riveting Boxing Day clash.
A header from Adam Lallana and a stunning long-range strike by Solly March along with Romain Perraud‘s own goal helped Brighton take their points tally to 24 – two more than seventh-placed Liverpool who play at Aston Villa later.
Brighton went ahead in the 15th minute when Lallana scored against his former club after he connected with March’s cross and sent his header into the net as goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu scuffed an easy save.
The visitors doubled their lead in the 35th minute after defender Perraud turned the ball into his own net while trying to clear a cross from Pervis Estupinan.
March made it 3-0 in the 55th minute with a sensational effort from outside the box after he cut in from the right side for a brilliant solo move. Brighton could have had a fourth goal shortly after but Kaoru Mitoma’s header went wide.
n the 73rd minute, Southampton were awarded a penalty for Pascal Gross’s foul on Samuel Edozie and although James Ward-Prowse’s spot-kick was stopped by keeper Robert Sanchez, the Southampton skipper nodded home on the rebound.





