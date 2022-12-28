বুধবার , ২৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৩ই পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

EPL: Chelsea beat Bournemouth to return to winning ways | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২৮, ২০২২ ৮:২২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1672194162 photo


LONDON: Chelsea returned to winning ways as they scored early to ensure a 2-0 triumph over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in their first Premier League victory since mid-October.
Kai Havertz and Mason Mount both netted in the first half of a dominant performance but the hosts will feel they could have won by a bigger margin given the possession they enjoyed and chances they created.
Chelsea ended a run of five league matches without a victory and moved up one place in the league standings to eighth.
Bournemouth have now lost four of their past five league games and remain in 14th place on 16 points.
Havertz had Chelsea ahead after 16 minutes at the end of a swift move through the middle, started by Jorginho, helped on by Mount and then with Raheem Sterling delivering a perfect cross to the back post for the German to stretch into the net.
The quick movement of the ball was characteristic of the home side’s approach as they overwhelmed Bournemouth in all departments.
Chelsea extended their lead in the 23rd minute at the end of another storming forward drive, with several players involved before Havertz laid it back for Mount to hit a right-footed curler into the net from outside the penalty area.
Chelsea, with seven players from the World Cup in their starting line-up, had Reece James back after the knee injury that made him miss out on the tournament in Qatar and the England right back wasted no time in reminding of his qualities.
But he had to go off early in the second half, visibly upset as he looked to suffer fresh knee trouble.
Bournemouth, whose manager Gary O’Neil was marking his first league match in charge since being handed the job on a permanent basis, took almost an hour before testing Kepa Arrizabalaga with substitute Jaidon Anthony’s shot easily saved by the Chelsea goalkeeper.
The Spaniard made a much more vital stop in the 78th minute to deny midfielder Ryan Christie.
Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers made several good saves too — from Sterling on the stroke of halftime and Mount after the break. He also watched with relief as Kalidou Koulibaly’s header from a 73rd minute set piece went narrowly wide.
Bournemouth did finish lively, looking dangerous in the final 10 minutes and might have got a consolation goal as former Chelsea player Dominic Solanke missed with a close range header in stoppage time.





