EPL: Man United claim comeback win over Fulham to end season in third | Football News

Manchester United secured a 2-1 victory against Fulham in their final Premier League match of the season, with Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes finding the net to complete a comeback win at Old Trafford Fulham took an early lead in the 19th minute when Kenny Tete headed in a corner from Willian at the near post. However, their advantage was short-lived as Aleksandar Mitrovic missed an opportunity to double their lead, failing to convert a penalty, saved by United goalkeeper David de Gea in the 26th minute.United capitalised on the missed penalty and turned the tide in the game. In the 39th minute, Jadon Sancho equalised for the home side with a simple close-range finish.The momentum continued in the second half, with Fred delivering a perfectly timed pass to Bruno Fernandes, who executed a delicate chip to score the winning goal in the 55th minute.

Despite the victory, the result had no impact on the final Premier League standings. Manchester United finished the season in third place, while Fulham secured a respectable 10th-place finish, their highest position in the top half of the table since 2012.

(With inputs from Reuters)