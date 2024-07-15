Euro 2024: Spain beat England to clinch record-breaking European Championship title | Football News

NEW DELHI: Spain secured a historic fourth European Championship title, edging out England with a 2-1 victory, thanks to a late goal by Mikel Oyarzabal in the 87th minute.This win extends Spain’s record in the tournament, with previous victories in 1964, 2008, and 2012. The decisive moment came when Oyarzabal connected with Marc Cucurella ‘s cross, propelling Spain to victory just as the match appeared to be heading into extra time.This outcome followed a period of sustained effort by England to level the game, highlighted by substitute Cole Palmer’s 73rd-minute goal, which neutralized Nico Williams ‘ opening goal early in the second half.Williams’ goal, scored in the 47th minute, was the result of an assist from 17-year-old Lamine Yamal , marking a significant contribution from the young player.

The result leaves the England men’s team still in search of a major trophy since their 1966 World Cup triumph, having now faced disappointment in consecutive Euro finals.

This latest defeat adds to the narrative of missed opportunities for England, a team that has struggled to translate its potential into success on the international stage. The match, attended by notable figures including Prince William and Spain’s King Felipe, took place at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, a venue with historical significance, having been constructed for the 1936 Olympics.

The emotional impact of the victory on the Spanish team was palpable. Nico Williams was seen covering his face with his hands, overwhelmed by the moment, before being consoled by his teammates. Dani Carvajal, another key player for Spain, was visibly moved as his teammates celebrated around him.

The joy of the victory was shared with the Spanish supporters present, with players like Yamal, Marc Cucurella, and Dani Olmo making their way to the fans to celebrate.