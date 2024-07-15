সোমবার , ১৫ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৩১শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Euro 2024: Spain beat England to clinch record-breaking European Championship title | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৫, ২০২৪ ৪:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1720994890 photo



msid 111737293,imgsize 105264

NEW DELHI: Spain secured a historic fourth European Championship title, edging out England with a 2-1 victory, thanks to a late goal by Mikel Oyarzabal in the 87th minute.
This win extends Spain’s record in the tournament, with previous victories in 1964, 2008, and 2012. The decisive moment came when Oyarzabal connected with Marc Cucurella‘s cross, propelling Spain to victory just as the match appeared to be heading into extra time.
This outcome followed a period of sustained effort by England to level the game, highlighted by substitute Cole Palmer’s 73rd-minute goal, which neutralized Nico Williams‘ opening goal early in the second half.
Williams’ goal, scored in the 47th minute, was the result of an assist from 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, marking a significant contribution from the young player.

The result leaves the England men’s team still in search of a major trophy since their 1966 World Cup triumph, having now faced disappointment in consecutive Euro finals.
This latest defeat adds to the narrative of missed opportunities for England, a team that has struggled to translate its potential into success on the international stage. The match, attended by notable figures including Prince William and Spain’s King Felipe, took place at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, a venue with historical significance, having been constructed for the 1936 Olympics.

The emotional impact of the victory on the Spanish team was palpable. Nico Williams was seen covering his face with his hands, overwhelmed by the moment, before being consoled by his teammates. Dani Carvajal, another key player for Spain, was visibly moved as his teammates celebrated around him.
The joy of the victory was shared with the Spanish supporters present, with players like Yamal, Marc Cucurella, and Dani Olmo making their way to the fans to celebrate.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Tribal CTG
ক্ষুদ্র নৃগোষ্ঠীর ৫ শতাংশ কোটা বহাল রাখার দাবি
বাংলাদেশ
1720994890 photo
Euro 2024: Spain beat England to clinch record-breaking European Championship title | Football News
খেলাধুলা
vada pav girl chandrika dixit gera gets evicted from bigg boss ott 3 2024 07 b7dcd9a4df0d1261a807cb3a772e9e00
‘Vada Pav Girl’ Chandrika Dixit Gera Gets Eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
BASIS America Desk
বেসিস আমেরিকা ডেস্ক’র যাত্রা শুরু
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Jatiyo Party JAPA logo With Sarabangla

জাতীয় পার্টি কোন দিকে যাবে, সিদ্ধান্ত আগামী মাসে

 1630476920 photo

Pele in ‘good health’ as he visits hospital for routine exams | Football News

 1643578430 photo

Man United player Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of rape | Football News

 wm afghanistan2

তালেবানের হামলায় তাজিকিস্তানে পালিয়েছেন ১ হাজার আফগান সেনা

 wm Brazil

ব্রাজিলে করোনার নতুন ভ্যারিয়েন্ট ওমিক্রন শনাক্ত

 279308089 518598413064405 829018490145633622 n

লায়ন্স ক্লাব অব চিটাগাং পারিজত এলিটের ঈদ বস্ত্র বিতরণ

 DELTACHINA1

চীনে করোনার সংক্রমণ ফের ঊর্ধ্বমুখী

 wm mr

পশ্চিম ভারতে বন্যা-ভূমিধসে ১৩৬ প্রাণহানি

 wm Shaikh Abdul Hannan

লালমনিরহাটে অ্যাভিয়েশন বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষা কার্যক্রম শুরু

 IMG 20221117 WA0010

টাঙ্গাইলে নানা কর্মসূচির মধ্য দিয়ে মওলানা ভাসানীর ৪৬তম মৃত্যুবার্ষিকী পালিত