বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৩ মে ২০২৪ | ৯ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Even if the Impact Player rule wasn’t there…’: Ravichandran Ashwin debunks IPL rule as sole reason for high scores | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৩, ২০২৪ ৪:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
1716461988 photo



msid 110363516,imgsize 60090

NEW DELHI: Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the impact player rule is not the sole reason for the high scores witnessed in the ongoing IPL season.
The seasoned spinner attributes the batting records to the evolution of batters and standardized pitches across venues. Ashwin also emphasizes the importance of bowlers developing their batting skills to adapt to the changing demands of the game.

SEE ALSO: IPL ORANGE CAP | IPL PURPLE CAP

“Even if the impact player rule wasn’t there, scores would be this high,” Ashwin said on JioCinema Match Centre Live after their four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL Eliminator, here on Wednesday.
“In the future, all bowlers will need to be hitters because we know that no matter how well we bowl, we also need to be able to bat. The game is headed in that direction,” he said.
The impact player rule has been a topic of debate, with Indian captain Rohit Sharma arguing that it hinders the development of all-rounders, while Virat Kohli believes it disrupts the balance of the game.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah has clarified that the rule is being implemented on a trial basis and is subject to further discussions with stakeholders before a final decision is made.
Ashwin, who was the leading wicket-taker in India’s 4-1 Test series win against England, revealed that he had to overcome an abdominal injury in the first half of the tournament. However, he found his rhythm in the latter stages and made adjustments to his bowling action, focusing on changing the line and length of his deliveries.
“I am someone who depends on bowling repetitions. Over the last 6-7 games, I feel like my rhythm came back. I was able to bowl off spin. I changed my action slightly. My plan was simple. I came with a single-minded focus on changing the line and length of my deliveries and it was executed well,” said the off-spinner.
(Inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Best Urban Reporting Award by Nogor Sangbadik Forum 22 05 2024 1
নগর সাংবাদিকতায় পুরস্কার পেলেন সারাবাংলার রাজনীনসহ ৬ জন
বাংলাদেশ
1716461988 photo
‘Even if the Impact Player rule wasn’t there…’: Ravichandran Ashwin debunks IPL rule as sole reason for high scores | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 2024 05 23t162258.920 2024 05 57949acbd576e44779c2b321b5edff64
Malayalam Musical Ishta Raagam Gets A Release Date
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
chipkorea
চিপ শিল্পে ১৯ বিলিয়ন ডলারের সহায়তা প্যাকেজ ঘোষণা করল দ. কোরিয়া
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
20 9

চুয়াডাঙ্গায় ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতে ২ মাদক ব্যবসায়ীর কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad

 1628586874 manisha koirala salman khan and sanjay leela bhansali in khamoshi the musical

Manisha Koirala Calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Khamoshi Her Best Film on its 25th Anniversary

 studio project 48

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to Leave From Mumbai For Honeymoon in This Country

 buyer

ক্রেতা সংকটে ২৭ কোম্পানির শেয়ার – Corporate Sangbad

 LifeStyle Sustho Thakun 29.01.2024

শীতকালে সুস্থ থাকতে বিষয়গুলো মেনে চলুন

 wm Gm kader banani

‘বিশ্ব নেতাদের বিবৃতি খতিয়ে না দেখলে চরম মূল্য দিতে হবে’

 pm fysdftsf sdf

এসএসসির ফল প্রকাশ, প্রধানমন্ত্রীর কাছে হস্তান্তর

 golden son 2

গোল্ডেন সনের তৃতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm 50 Years of Karitas Press Conference 24 11 2021 2

৫০ বছরে কারিতাস, চট্টগ্রাম থেকে শুরু বছরব্যাপী আয়োজন

 wm Sheikh Hasina 30.08.2022

‘বিএনপির আমলেই বাংলাদেশ শ্রীলংকা ছিল, আমরা উদ্ধার করেছি’