‘Even if the Impact Player rule wasn’t there…’: Ravichandran Ashwin debunks IPL rule as sole reason for high scores | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the impact player rule is not the sole reason for the high scores witnessed in the ongoing IPL season.The seasoned spinner attributes the batting records to the evolution of batters and standardized pitches across venues. Ashwin also emphasizes the importance of bowlers developing their batting skills to adapt to the changing demands of the game.

“Even if the impact player rule wasn’t there, scores would be this high,” Ashwin said on JioCinema Match Centre Live after their four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL Eliminator, here on Wednesday.

“In the future, all bowlers will need to be hitters because we know that no matter how well we bowl, we also need to be able to bat. The game is headed in that direction,” he said.

The impact player rule has been a topic of debate, with Indian captain Rohit Sharma arguing that it hinders the development of all-rounders, while Virat Kohli believes it disrupts the balance of the game.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has clarified that the rule is being implemented on a trial basis and is subject to further discussions with stakeholders before a final decision is made.

Ashwin, who was the leading wicket-taker in India’s 4-1 Test series win against England, revealed that he had to overcome an abdominal injury in the first half of the tournament. However, he found his rhythm in the latter stages and made adjustments to his bowling action, focusing on changing the line and length of his deliveries.

“I am someone who depends on bowling repetitions. Over the last 6-7 games, I feel like my rhythm came back. I was able to bowl off spin. I changed my action slightly. My plan was simple. I came with a single-minded focus on changing the line and length of my deliveries and it was executed well,” said the off-spinner.

(Inputs from PTI)