‘Every moment with Thala…’: Urvil Patel posts heartfelt message for CSK legend MS Dhoni | Cricket News

Urvil Patel (second from right) with CSK legend and captain MS Dhoni (third from left) during IPL 2025. (Instagram)

Chennai Super Kings’ wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel expressed gratitude towards MS Dhoni through a social media post on Sunday, highlighting his experience of playing under the former India captain’s leadership during IPL 2025. Patel, who joined CSK as a replacement player, made an impact in his limited appearances, including helping the team achieve their first successful 180-plus chase in over six years.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Patel shared his thoughts about playing under Dhoni’s captaincy through an Instagram post, stating: “Grateful for the incredible opportunity to play under the legendary leadership of MS Dhoni. Every moment with Thala, on and off the field, has been a masterclass in calmness, leadership and humility.”The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter came to the IPL with impressive credentials in domestic cricket, having topped the sixes charts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 29 sixes in six innings. He also holds the record for the joint-second-fastest T20 hundred.Drafted as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, Patel made an immediate impression in his IPL debut by hitting a six off the second ball he faced. His aggressive batting style was evident in his knock of 31 off 11 deliveries, which proved crucial in Chennai’s successful run chase.

In CSK’s final league game against Gujarat Titans, Patel displayed his batting prowess by taking on both pace and spin bowlers. He hit a six off Mohammed Siraj and contributed to Chennai’s joint-highest powerplay score of 68/1 in IPL 2025, alongside Devon Conway.Despite appearing in only three innings during IPL 2025, including one where he was dismissed for a two-ball duck, Patel showcased glimpses of his potential as a power-hitter for future IPL seasons.

Patel’s T20 career statistics demonstrate his aggressive batting style, with 1230 runs in 50 matches at an average of 26.17 and an impressive strike rate of 172.26, including two centuries.