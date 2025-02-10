Exclusive | China No. 1 Wei Yi lauds Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa, says ‘blitz games shouldn’t decide classical chess titles’ | Chess News

Wei Yi (Photo Credit: Tata Steel Chess 2025)

NEW DELHI: Just a few days back, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa made a stunning statement in the Tata Steel Masters by defeating the youngest-ever World Chess Champion to claim the prestigious title, often referred to as the “Wimbledon of Chess,” at Wijk Aan Zee, the Netherlands.

On the sidelines of the action stood Grandmaster Wei Yi , China’s No. 1, and the defending champion, who, like Pragg, outwitted Gukesh in a dramatic tie-break to clinch his Tata Steel Masters crown in 2024.

Wei, who remains the only player in the 2025 Tata Steel Masters to go undefeated, with an impressive 12 draws and a single win, is now shifting his focus to the upcoming Norway Chess 2025 .

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Set to take place from May 26 to June 6, this year’s event is poised to deliver high-octane chess action, with Gukesh set to face off against the world’s top three players — Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Fabiano Caruana. Not to be outdone, India’s top-rated player Arjun Erigaisi and China’s No.1 Wei Yi will both make their debuts at Norway Chess.

In an exclusive interview with

TimesofIndia.com

, the 25-year-old GM shares his surprise upon learning the Norway Chess 2025 line-up, offers high praise for the Indian chess prodigies following their remarkable performances at Tata Steel Chess, and calls for greater support from the Chinese government for the chess community. Excerpts:

Q. Let’s start with the Norway Chess lineup, how are you seeing it this time?



I was surprised when I got to know the list because it has the top five players in the world and me. But I feel happy because I can play with the top players.

Q. Since Norway Chess is another long-format, 10-game tournament, how do you plan to prepare for it?



I think maybe it’s more important to save energy before such a high-level and long tournament. And also, it’s special because after the classical games, you might play Armageddon. So, I think you really need more energy after the classical game and then try to perform well in the Armageddon game.

Q) How do you plan to stay active and maintain energy during the tournament?

I eat chocolates between games (laughs). Yes, I think eating snacks in between the games is good for me.

Wei Yi (Photo Credit: Tata Steel Chess 2025)

Q) You were undefeated at the recently concluded Tata Steel Chess tournament. Despite that, you couldn’t defend your title. Does that disappoint you?

Before the tournament, it wasn’t my expectation to try to hold the title, but to play my best. I tried to show my best in the tournament. But during the tournament, I made many draws, though in most of them I tried to win. For example, in my game with Vincent Keymer, I tried to win, but he had prepared very well and I ended up in a bad position. Still, I tried to make some counterplay, but the game ended in a draw. So, in many games, I tried to win, but the result was a draw.

Q) From the eye of a former champion, who impressed you the most in Tata Steel Masters?



I think it was Gukesh, Pragg, and Abdusattorov because, in every game, they wanted to win. For me, if I played with Black, I would try to play solidly, but for them, even with Black, they still wanted to win. That’s very good, not just for the game but also for the audience.

Q) You saw the Pragg vs Gukesh match closely. What are your takeaways from that tiebreak and sudden death?

Yes, because last year I played the tiebreak final with Gukesh. In the tiebreak, especially in blitz, you may feel very nervous. It was especially tough for them because both had lost the 13th round. In that situation, you still need to fight. It’s a tough situation for the players, but they showed a good attitude to fight even in the last games. I was surprised that Gukesh lost the third game because he was a pawn up.

Q) Do you think the winner of long Classical tournaments should be decided by blitz or quick games?



I think it may be better if the winner is decided by the number of winning games. But maybe it would be better if it were decided by some rapid games. For example, after a day’s rest, you could play two or four rapid games.

Q) How impressed were you with Pragnanandhaa’s game in Tata Steel Masters this time?



I think he works really hard. He played many different openings in the tournament, and of course, he deserved the championship because in every game, he fought hard.

Q) Do you feel that 2800 ( FIDE ratings) is reachable for you?

It looks very difficult, and I feel I’m still far from it.

Q) Tell us a bit about Chinese chess culture. How is it in China?

In China, many players don’t have enough enthusiasm for chess. It would be better if the government in China could give more support (smiles).

Q) Will you be playing any tournament before Norway Chess?

Before this tournament, I will spend more time preparing. It’s a classical, high-level tournament in my career, and I’ll be playing with the world’s top five players. It will be a tough match for me, but I will try to show my best.

Q) Are you coming to India for the FIDE World Cup ?

Yes, if I have the chance. I’d be happy to be there.

ALSO READ: The night World Chess Champion D Gukesh became a crorepati