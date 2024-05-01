EXCLUSIVE – ‘I don’t know how picking four spinners would help…’: Former World Cup winner questions India’s T20 World Cup squad selection | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The selection of India’s 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup , set to be hosted in the West Indies and the USA from June 2 to June 29, has sparked discussions and debate within the cricketing community.The selectors have included four spinners in the squad, namely Ravindra Jadeja , Axar Patel , Kuldeep Yadav , and Yuzvendra Chahal .

Following the announcement on Tuesday, the strategic choice of taking four spinners to the T20 World Cup by the team management has been questioned by former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup-winning all-rounder, Madan Lal .

Madan Lal, in an exclusive interview with TimesofIndia.com, expressed his reservations about the necessity of having four spinners in the squad.

He argued that the conditions in the Caribbean might not be overly conducive to spin, noting, “If you see the conditions in the Caribbean, I don’t think it would spin a lot. It is true that the balls get low in those conditions, and the spinners might help.”

“But it’s a T20 game, and they would be offering a good condition (for batting). So I don’t know how picking four spinners would help this Indian side. They all are not going to play. Only two might play, that’s all,” added the veteran.

ALSO SEE: ICC World Cup 2024 Schedule

The 73-year-old also highlighted the importance of adaptability in T20 cricket, where batting depth can often be as crucial as bowling versatility. Hence, he has given a nod to Axar Patel over Kuldeep Yadav as Patel’s batting capabilities, Lal understands, would be a valuable asset.

He said, “I think they should play Chahal and Axar Patel because Axar could bat well.”

“I could’ve picked three spinners, not four, and picked another batter,” added Lal, suggesting that the team composition could have been better balanced with the inclusion of an additional batsman, settling instead for four spinners in the squad.