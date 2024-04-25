বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১৩ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Exercise your right and cast your vote’: Sunil Gavaskar appeals to Indian people | Cricket News

1714066525 photo



msid 109601755,imgsize 49156

NEW DELHI: Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls will take place on Friday, with 88 seats up for grabs across 13 states and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has urged Indian citizens to participate by casting their votes.
The Election Commission of India on Thursday shared a video on their social media platform featuring footage from the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with Gavaskar’s voice in the background, encouraging Indians to exercise their right to vote.
“Exercise your right and cast your vote ! Tune in to Sunil Gavaskar’s voting appeal during #IPL match,” Election Commission of India wrote on their handle.
“The largest festival of democracy is amongst us. The Indian General Elections 2024 with over 97 crore registered voters and 10.5 lakh polling stations, India readies for the biggest democratic exercise in the world. Let your voice be heard. Exercise your right and cast your vote,” Gavaskar said in the video posted by the Election Commission of India.

Gavaskar is currently doing commentary in the ongoing IPL 2024.
The legendary cricketer represented India in 125 Test matches and 108 ODIs between 1971 and 1987.





Source link

