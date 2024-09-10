মঙ্গলবার , ১০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৬শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
EXPLAINED: Why Jasprit Bumrah is no longer Team India's Test vice-captain | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১০, ২০২৪ ৬:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
EXPLAINED: Why Jasprit Bumrah is no longer Team India’s Test vice-captain | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who served as the vice-captain during the Test series against England earlier this year, will not hold the same position in the upcoming first Test against Bangladesh. Although he remains a part of the squad, Bumrah will play as a regular team member rather than being Rohit Sharma’s deputy.
Bumrah is regarded as a key leader within the team, along with KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Virat Kohli.While Kohli has opted to avoid any official leadership roles, Rahul and Pant are seen as potential future Test captains. Interestingly, the team has not designated a vice-captain for the Bangladesh series.
The absence of the vice-captaincy role for Bumrah suggests that the BCCI and team management may not envision him as a future captain. This could stem from the need to carefully manage his workload.

Bumrah has previously captained India, notably in the rescheduled 2022 Test against England and the 2023 match against Ireland, where his leadership was praised. However, a captain’s consistent availability is crucial, and Bumrah’s injury history might hinder that.
With Gautam Gambhir now at the helm as head coach, India’s approach to vice-captaincy has shifted. Hardik Pandya was replaced by Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is, and Shubman Gill has taken over the vice-captaincy duties in both ODIs and T20Is, raising speculation about his potential role in Test cricket.

Embed-Bumrah2-1009-AFP

The first Test between India and Bangladesh is set to begin on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, followed by the second Test at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from September 27.
India’s squad for the 1st Test vs Bangladesh:
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.





