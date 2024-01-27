শনিবার , ২৭ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৩ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Factbox: Australian Open women’s singles champion Aryna Sabalenka | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৭, ২০২৪ ৫:৫১ অপরাহ্ণ
MELBOURNE: Factbox on Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka, who beat China’s Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in the Australian Open final on Saturday to win her second Grand Slam title.
ARYNA SABALENKA
Age: 25
Nation: Belarus
WTA Ranking: 2
Seeding: 2
Grand Slam titles: 2 (Australian Open 2023, 2024)
ROAD TO FINAL
First round: beat Ella Seidel (Germany) 6-0 6-1
Second round: beat Brenda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-2
Third round: beat 28-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-0 6-0
Fourth round: beat Amanda Anisimova (US) 6-3 6-2
Quarter-finals: beat 9-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)6-2 6-3
Semi-finals: beat 4-Coco Gauff (US) 7-6(2) 6-4
Final: beat 12-Zheng Qinwen (China) 6-3 6-2
EARLY LIFE
* Born in Minsk.Began playing tennis at age six.
CAREER TO DATE
* Began her professional career playing on the ITF Circuit in 2012.
* Won three singles titles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit in 2015.
* Played first WTA qualifying event at Rabat in 2016 and played in her first WTA main draw at Dubai the following year. Ended 2017 ranked number 78 for first top-100 finish.
* Won two WTA titles at New Haven and Wuhan in 2018. First Top-20 season finishing ranked 11th.
* Won three WTA singles titles and three doubles titles in 2019, including first Grand Slam doubles title at the US Open with Belgian partner Elise Mertens.
* Won Doha, Ostrava and Linz titles for a joint Tour-leading record in 2020. Climbed one place in the rankings for her first Top-10 season.
* Won Abu Dhabi and Madrid in 2021 and reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open.
* Reached the 2022 US Open semi-finals. Qualified for the WTA Finals for the second consecutive year where she defeated the top 3 players of the tournament — Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur and Iga Swiatek — and finished runner-up losing to Caroline Garcia.
* Won the Australian Open beating Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) and reached Wimbledon and French Open semi-finals, finished runner-up at the US Open in 2023 after defeat by Gauff. Also won titles in Adelaide and Madrid.
* Reached career high ranking of number one in September, 2023.
* Won the Australian Open for the second consecutive year, beating Zheng Qinwen.





