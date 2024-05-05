Faf Du Plessis breaks Chris Gayle’s ‘triple’ record | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Faf Du Plessis delivered a masterful performance against the Gujarat Titans. After the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers dismissed the Gujarat Titans for 147, the hard-hitting Du Plessis took on the Gujarat Titans bowlers, blasting a 23-ball 64 to give his team an explosive start.
Du Plessis, who reached his half-century in just 18 balls, scored all 64 runs during the Powerplay.
In doing so, he surpassed former RCB star Chris Gayle‘s record for most runs scored by an RCB batter in the Powerplay. Gayle had achieved this milestone three times while playing for RCB.
Most runs by a RCB batter within powerplay
64 – Faf du plessis vs GT, 2024*
50 – Chris Gayle vs PWI, 2012
50 – Chris Gayle vs PWI, 2013
50 – Chris Gayle vs PBKS, 2015
Du Plessis, who scored 64 off 23 balls before Joshua Little ended his stay, stitched 92 runs for the opening wicket with Virat Kohli (42 off 27) against Gujarat Titans.
RCB won the match by 4 wickets and jumped to 7th position in the points table.
Du Plessis, who reached his half-century in just 18 balls, scored all 64 runs during the Powerplay.
In doing so, he surpassed former RCB star Chris Gayle‘s record for most runs scored by an RCB batter in the Powerplay. Gayle had achieved this milestone three times while playing for RCB.
Most runs by a RCB batter within powerplay
64 – Faf du plessis vs GT, 2024*
50 – Chris Gayle vs PWI, 2012
50 – Chris Gayle vs PWI, 2013
50 – Chris Gayle vs PBKS, 2015
Du Plessis, who scored 64 off 23 balls before Joshua Little ended his stay, stitched 92 runs for the opening wicket with Virat Kohli (42 off 27) against Gujarat Titans.
RCB won the match by 4 wickets and jumped to 7th position in the points table.