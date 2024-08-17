Fan mistakes Dinesh Karthik for ‘12th Fail’ actor, gets hilarious reply from former cricketer | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik recently found himself at the centre of a humorous social media exchange, highlighting the occasional pitfalls of celebrity resemblance.A fan, mistaking Karthik for Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey , congratulated the cricketer for his performance in Massey’s latest film, “ Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba “.The romantic thriller, released on Netflix on August 9th, features Vikrant Massey, known for his roles in films like “ 12th Fail “, in a prominent role.The fan, seemingly noticing a resemblance between Karthik and Massey, playfully tweeted their praise to the cricketer.“Just watched Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, powerful performance by @DineshKarthik,” the fan wrote on X.

Karthik, known for his sharp wit, responded with humour, thanking a fan for their appreciation and adding a laughing emoji to his reply.

“Oh wow!!! Thanks,” he quipped.

This lighthearted exchange quickly gained traction, entertaining fans and showcasing Karthik’s ability to engage with humour and grace.

Beyond the playful interaction, Karthik also made headlines with an unexpected announcement regarding his cricketing career recently.

Months after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket following the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Karthik revealed his decision to return to competitive play.

This surprise comeback will see him participate in the upcoming season of the SA20 cricket league in South Africa, making him the first Indian cricketer to join the league.

Karthik will be representing the Paarl Royals, marking a new chapter in his cricketing journey.

This unexpected move, coupled with his recent social media exchange, has kept Karthik in the spotlight.

Whether engaging with fans online or making strategic career moves, Karthik continues to be a prominent figure in the cricketing world.