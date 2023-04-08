Fans escape without injury after towering trees fall at the Masters in Augusta National | Golf News

taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

AUGUST: Scared spectators at the Masters escaped without injury after three tall pine trees fell near them at Augusta National on Friday.The incident took place near the 17th tee shortly before second-round play was stopped due to stormy weather.The trees crashed to the ground near spectators, but organizers said that there had been no injuries. Augusta National Golf Club can confirm that no injuries were reported from three trees that were blown over to the left of the No. 17 tee due to wind,” the club said in a statement.“The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the club. We will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the tournament.”

Shortly after the trees fell, organizers announced that play was halted and spectators were evacuated from the Augusta National course, which was being hit with gusting winds.

An announcement said thunderstorms were approaching the area with heavy winds and lightning.

Towering pine trees are a trademark feature of the famed, 7,545-yard course, the world’s only layout to host a men’s major golf tournament every year.

Players were taken off the course with 39 of them yet to complete the second round at Augusta National and the decision later taken to restart on Saturday.