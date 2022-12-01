বৃহস্পতিবার , ১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৬ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

FIFA World Cup: Mexico exit on goal difference after late fight for survival | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১, ২০২২ ৬:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
photo


LUSAIL: Mexico scored twice in five second-half minutes in a thrilling last-ditch effort to stay in the World Cup on Wednesday, beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 but agonisingly missing out on the last 16 on goal difference.
Goals from Henry Martin and Luis Chavez soon after the interval catapulted Mexico back into contention, but a string of superb saves by Saudi keeper Mohamed Al-Owais and two disallowed efforts denied the South Americans the elusive goal they needed to advance.

The match went right down to the wire and at one point looked like Mexico would miss out to Group C rivals Poland by virtue of having accrued more yellow cards, but Saudi striker Salem Al-Dawsari netted in stoppage time to make goal difference the decider.

Mexico’s exit ended a run of seven successive last-16 appearances at the World Cup and the defeat for Saudi Arabia killed off what had looked to be a realistic chance of advancing from the group stages for the first time in 28 years.
Having failed to score in their opening two Group C matches, Mexico’s chances of progressing had looked slim going into the match, hinging on the outcome of the game between Argentina and Poland which Argentina won 2-0 to top the group.
Urgently needing to beef up their goal difference, Mexico took the game to Saudi Arabia from the start and never stopped running, peppering the goal with long-range efforts in a desperate bid to wrest control of their own fate.
Orbelin Pineda and Chavez were the engines in a high-octane match that the Saudis struggled to get into, defending with desperation.
Mexico broke the deadlock two minutes after halftime, when Cesar Montes’s deft back-heel from a corner found Martin who bundled the ball over the line in a crowded goalmouth.
They doubled their lead on 52 minutes when Chavez’s powerful free kick 20 metres out sailed into the corner of the goal beyond the reach of Al-Owais, sparking wild Mexican celebrations on the field
Lozano found the net but his goal was disallowed and Mexico battled hard to get the decisive third but were denied constantly by the reflexes of Al-Owais in the Saudi goal.
Substitute Uriel Antuna had a stunning late effort disallowed for offside four minutes from time before Al-Dawsari shattered Mexican hopes when he grabbed a Saudi consolation goal deep into stoppage time.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

NEWS 40
ভারতে ‘খুন হয়েছে’ শিবির ক্যাডার ম্যাক্সন-দাবি পরিবারের
বাংলাদেশ
photo
FIFA World Cup: Mexico exit on goal difference after late fight for survival | Football News
খেলাধুলা
WhatsApp Image 2022 10 25 at 3.41.49 PM 13
হুড়মুড়িয়ে ওজন কমবে! মহিলাদের ডায়েটে থাকুক এই ৫ সুপারফুড, রইল তালিকা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
vijay vicky
No, Vijay Deverakonda Is Not Replacing Vicky Kaushal As a Brand’s Ambassador
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20220123 WA0004

নাগরপুরে ঝুঁকি নিয়ে স্কুলে যাতায়াত করেন প্রায় শতাধিক শিক্ষার্থী।

 1650551660 photo

14-year-old Unnati Hooda named in Indian badminton team for Asian Games | Badminton News

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Pregnency

গর্ভধারণের পরিকল্পনায় যে বিষয়গুলো অবশ্যই রাখবেন

 1648840236 photo

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Umesh Yadav, Andre Russell fire KKR to big win over PBKS | Cricket News

 jio 1

Jio-র সব থেকে সস্তার প্ল্যান! মাত্র ৩৯ টাকার রিচার্জে পেয়ে যান ফ্রি কলিং আর ডেটা

 1628082966 kajol 2

5 Memorable Performances of the ‘Queen of Bollywood’

 eastern housing

ইস্টার্ন হাউজিংয়ের পরিচালক শেয়ার কিনবে – Corporate Sangbad

 received 1693867424313968

আনোয়ারায় পুকুরে ডুবে নিহত দুই শিশুর পরিবারের পাশে উপজেলা প্রশাসন

 IMG 20220930 WA0008

আসুন সাম্প্রদায়িকতা রোধে সবাই এক হই: মুসলিম, হিন্দু, বৌদ্ধ খ্রিষ্টান ঐক্য পরিষদের সংবাদ সম্মেলনে

 received 927149534498941

সাপাহারে প্রাণিসম্পদ প্রদর্শনী অনুষ্ঠিত