মঙ্গলবার , ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৬ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India suffer 0-3 defeat to fancied Qatar

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২১, ২০২৩ ১০:২৯ অপরাহ্ণ
1700584163 photo



msid 105393757,imgsize 71386

NEW DELHI: India displayed resilience but faced a 0-3 defeat against the formidable Asian champions Qatar in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup second-round qualifiers in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.
Qatar, asserting dominance throughout the 90 minutes at the Kalinga Stadium, could have secured a more substantial victory if not for several missed opportunities.
The visiting team found the net through Moustafa Tarek Mashal (4th minute), Almeoz Ali (47th), and Yusuf Adurisag (86th).
Despite India’s efforts to draw inspiration from their memorable 0-0 draw against the same opponents four years ago, they struggled to create scoring chances. Although a couple of opportunities arose towards the end of the first half, they were squandered.

Igor Stimac‘s squad remains in contention to secure the second spot in Group A and qualify for the third round, following their earlier 1-0 victory over Kuwait in an away match on November 16.
The Indian defence was exposed quite early into the match as they conceded a goal in the fourth minute itself.
Off a corner, three Qatar players exchanged passes inside the Indian box but none of the home side defenders could touch the ball. Moustafa Tarek Mashal then sent a low right-footed shot which beat goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, who was fielded by Igor Stimac in place of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, all ends up.
Akram Afif missed three chances which allowed India to go into the breather just one goal down.
Afif failed to hit the target in the second minute with just the Indian goalkeeper in front of the post. He also failed to find the target in the 14th, 22nd and 26th minutes.
First goal scorer Mashal’s free header was saved by Amrinder.
Their backs to the wall, India tried to hit on the counter and they got two fine chances, and could have restored parity from the second one.
Then, Udanta Singh and Anirudh Thapa had a nice one-touch neat exchange of passes but Lalengmawia Ralte failed to direct his shot properly from the edge of the box.
Three minutes from the break, Thapa wasted an easier chance as he had only the Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham to beat after the ball landed on him following a defensive mistake. But Thapa somehow could only produce a weak low shot which missed the post by a wide margin.
If the fag end of the first half saw some fightback from India, Qatar nipped it in the bud by doubling the lead in the second minute of the second half (47th minute of the match) with their prolific striker Almeoz Ali finding the target.
Ali had scored four goals in Qatar’s 8-1 hammering of Afghanistan in their previous match.
Thapa was taken off in the 63rd minute and Sahal Abdul Samad came in his place. Just two minutes later, Suresh Singh found him inside the Qatar box with a brilliant delivery but Samad’s left-footed shot was wide of the far post.
Four minutes from regulation time, Qatar made it 3-0 (86th minute) with Yusuf Adurisag heading home after connecting a cross from Mohammed Albayati.
India next play their 2026 World Cup qualifiers match against Afghanistan at the neutral venue of Dushanbe, Tajikistan on March 21 next year.
(With PTI Inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1700584163 photo
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India suffer 0-3 defeat to fancied Qatar
খেলাধুলা
sara bikini 2023 11 e025b5b5dc978ef119a060b0a63e24ad 16x9
Sara Ali Khan Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Washboard Abs, Hot Photo In A Swimsuit Goes Viral
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
43fd6c79 dc65 41ca a8ce 580b8edef5a2
টাঙ্গাইল- ৬ (নাগরপুর-দেলদুয়ার) আসনে মনোনয়ন ফরম জমা দিলেন তারেক শামস খান হিমু
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
4 12
বেস্ট হোল্ডিংসের শেয়ার বিক্রির বিডিং শুরু – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1645740872 photo

Djokovic knocked out of Dubai tournament, hands Medvedev world number one ranking | Tennis News

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 mgbaby shop ab 1525934

উদ্যোক্তা ও পরিচালকদের সম্মিলিতভাবে ৩০ শতাংশ শেয়ার ধারণে বিএসইসির আল্টিমেটাম

 kriti sanon 2 1

Kriti Sanon’s Friends Once Told Her ‘Actor Banne Ke Baad Shaadi Nahi Hoti’; Said ‘Was A Little Shocked…’

“হার পাওয়ার’ প্রকল্পে ২৫ হাজার নারী প্রশিক্ষণ পাবে: পলক

 collage maker 21 sep 2022 09.24 am 166373282316x9

Maha BJP MLA; Congress Says ‘Malicious Propaganda’

 wm CTG Eid Jamat 800x416

চট্টগ্রামে কখন কোথায় ঈদ জামাত

 20 30

গাজীপুরে হত্যাকাণ্ডের ১২ ঘন্টার মধ্যে দুই আসামি গ্রেপ্তার – Corporate Sangbad

 studio project 6 27 162998450616x9 38

ভার্চুয়াল-অগমেন্টেড দুই রিয়েলিটির মেলবন্ধন! মেটাভার্স স্মার্টফোনে চমক HTC-র

 sidharth kiara divya 167051607116x9

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Guest List Revealed; Divya Agarwal Asks Varun Sood Fans To Show ‘Sensitivity’

 download 1

চেকের ৯ টি মামলায় জামিন পেলেন ইভ্যালি সিইও রাসেল