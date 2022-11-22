মঙ্গলবার , ২২ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ৮ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
FIFA World Cup: Tunisia hold Denmark to a goalless draw | Football News

নভেম্বর ২২, ২০২২ ৯:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
1669132754 photo


NEW DELHI: Denmark‘s campaign started with an entertaining goalless draw against Tunisia at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday. The Group D match witnessed as many as 20 corner kicks, but no goals.
Denmark hit the woodwork in the second half and dominated the proceedings but failed to break the deadlock against the tenacious African side.
Against a backdrop of raucous noise provided by the thousands of Tunisian fans in the stands, Issam Jebali had a goal ruled out for offside in the 23rd minute but it was Denmark who provided most of the attacking football in the first half.

The Danes upped the tempo in the second, with Christian Eriksen firing a rasping left-foot shot that was saved by goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen in the 69th minute, and Andreas Cornelius hit the post with a header from the resulting corner.
Tunisia defended resolutely and threatened on the counter as the Danes struggled to break them down. In the end their fans were delighted with a point that set them up for their next game against Australia, while Denmark face France in their second group game.
(With inputs from agencies)





