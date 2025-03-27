Filipina teenager Alexandra Eala beats third Grand Slam champion in a week without drama | Tennis News

Alexandra Eala reacts after beating Iga Swiatek in Miami.

Teenage tennis sensation Alexandra Eala maintained remarkable composure after delivering one of the WTA season’s biggest upsets. The Filipina displayed minimal emotion after breaking world number two Iga Swiatek ‘s serve for the eighth time to advance to the Miami Open semi-finals.

Despite her face momentarily quivering on the verge of tears following her victory, Eala remained composed. She celebrated modestly and proceeded with her post-match responsibilities with professional poise.

“I think I was so in the moment, and I made it a point to be in the moment every point that it’s hard to realise what just happened. It’s hard to realise that you won the match,” she explained, when asked about her immediate emotions to beating the five-time grand slam winner.

“I really tried to soak it all in, because this has never happened to me before, and that’s why I was looking at the screen. You know, I really wanted to keep that moment in my mind.”

Eala exhibited remarkable poise in the biggest match of her WTA Tour career, showcasing excellent preparation despite her limited experience.

“I don’t have a lot of experience on the WTA Tour, that’s for sure, but I do have experience with compartmentalising. I have experience with being professional.”

“I have no hesitation to bring that part of me out when I’m on court and when I’m in a setting that calls for professionalism.”

Eala’s professional journey began at age 13 when she left the Philippines to join Rafael Nadal’s academy in Mallorca. She has spent six years immersed in tennis, training alongside top coaches and aspiring tour players.

Her disciplined approach stems more from family influence than her academy training.

“It’s not something I learned in the academy. It’s something I’ve gotten from, I guess, from my experience as the things I have been through leading up to this moment. It’s also something my family has guided me through, it’s part of my family’s values.”

“They are successful people in business, they are successful in their own fields and people I look up to. I think they lead by example when it comes to that.”

The match drew special supporters to her box. Her parents traveled from the Philippines, accompanied by an uncle and cousin from Seattle. Toni Nadal , Rafael’s uncle and former coach, represented the academy.

“So a lot of extra motivation for my match today. I really wanted to have my family see me winning, but I know they’d be happy just to see me compete in this setting.”

“And Toni also came in to Miami. That did mean a lot, because I have been working closely with him for so long, alongside my main coaches from the academy, it showed a lot about the confidence and the pride the academy has in me.”

Eala recalled a previous photograph with Swiatek at an academy graduation event two years ago. She expressed hope that her victory would inspire young people in the Philippines to pursue tennis.

The 19-year-old from Quezon City joins a list of teenagers who have made dramatic entrances into WTA elite competition. While some have succeeded and others have faded, Eala’s arrival stands out for its exceptional professionalism and self-assurance.