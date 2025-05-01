Final goodbye? MS Dhoni’s heart-warming meet-and-greet with CSK owners goes viral | Cricket News

MS Dhoni speaks with CSK owners after the match. (Screengrab)

In a photo going viral on the social media, Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) stand-in skipper MS Dhoni can bee seen having a chat with the franchise owners after their four-wicket loss against Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

With the loss, the Dhoni-led CSK are now eliminated from the playoff race. This was also CSK’s last match at their home venue.

It might be the last time Dhoni has played at the venue.

At the toss on Wednesday, commentator Danny Morrison has asked MS Dhoni, whether he will be playing for CSK next season or not.

“I don’t know, I’m coming for the next game,” Dhoni had said.

“One of the things is the pride factor. Majority of the games you play at home. Home advantage is very important which we haven’t been able to capitalise on.”

We need to be more proactive all the way through: Stephen Fleming

In the match, riding on Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh made well-measured fifties after a splendid hat-trick by Yuzvendra Chahal, Punjab Kings’ knocked five-time champions Chennai Super Kings out of this season’s IPL play-off race.

Riding on the late four-wicket haul from Chahal (4/32), including a hat-trick, PBKS bowled out CSK for 190, and despite a little stumbling towards the end, the visitors got over the line with two of balls to spare scoring 194/6.

Shreyas (72, 41b, 5×4, 4×6) and Prabhsimran (54, 36 balls, 5x4s, 3×6) were the architects of the victory.

Punjab Kings have moved up to second in the table with 13 points while CSK are on 10th with just four points, and their improbable play-off hopes too were eliminated with this result.