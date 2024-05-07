Flight Scare for Kolkata Knight Riders! Charter plane diverted after ‘failed attempt at landing’ | Cricket News

The charter flight of Kolkata Knight Riders KKR ) had to be redirected twice, first to Guwahati and then to Varanasi, after adverse weather conditions in Kolkata didn’t allow their plane to land.The Shreyas Iyer-led squad was returning to Kolkata following their big win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.KKR hammered the Lucknow team by 98 runs.The updates about the KKR’s flight were shared by the franchise on microblogging website ‘X’.“Travel update: KKR’s charter flight from Lucknow to Kolkata diverted to Guwahati due to bad weather Flight currently standing at the Guwahati Airport tarmac. More updates soon,” read the first post on ‘X’ from KKR.

After taking off from Guwahati around midnight, the flight still couldn’t land in Kolkata due to bad weather and was diverted to Varanasi.

“Flight diverted to Varanasi after another failed attempt at landing in Kolkata due to bad weather. Current status: At the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport tarmac,” read the next update.

The team is now expected to fly from Varanasi on Tuesday afternoon.

Table-toppers Kolkata will take on Mumbai Indians in their next IPL match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.