শুক্রবার , ৩১ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৭ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

'For me, it's always about the team': Ajinkya Rahane on his role in CSK set-up | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৩১, ২০২৩ ৫:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1680220256 photo


NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings‘ new recruit and veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday said that he is ready to play in any position for the four-time champions in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.
Rahane has always played as an opener in the T20 format, but CSK have in place a set opening pair in Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. So, the right-handed batter was asked about his role in the CSK set-up during a media interaction.
“I have always been an opener. I have always opened the batting in T20 format, so not much of a difference in my role. Still whatever the management and captain asks me to do, I am always open to doing it. For me, it’s always about the team, so whenever I get an opportunity I will give my best,” Rahane said on the eve of the IPL 2023 opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans.
Rahane gave an open-ended reply when asked if Ben Stokes has any chance of bowling, or he will play only as a specialist batter, as reported by the British media.
“You will see tomorrow how Mahi bhai uses him. It’s completely in Mahi bhai’s mind. He will use him really well,” Rahane answered, without divulging much.

Rahane said that he felt that he was batting in good rhythm after having a decent domestic season with 634 runs in seven Ranji games for Mumbai.
“Personally, I am batting really well, and had a good domestic season. It is all about having fun but looking to learn every time and nothing changes. So, whenever I get a chance, I would like to contribute my best,” he added.
Playing under Mahendra Singh Dhoni again is something that he is looking forward to.
“Experience has been really good so far. We started our training session a long time back and are very happy to be part of the CSK family. Playing under Mahi bhai again… It’s a great opportunity for me to learn, I have played under him in the Indian team for many years, but in CSK, this is the first opportunity to play under him, really looking forward to it.”

As far as the new ‘Impact Player’ rule is considered, Rahane feels that playing with 12 players effectively keeps any team in the game till the last ball.
“In this rule, you are never out of the game and whether it’s a bowler, all-rounder or batter, every team is in the game till the last ball.
“In domestic cricket, it was different as you had to choose your impact player by the 14th over, so here he can come anytime and deliver for the team, so basically you are playing with 12 players, no team is out of the equation till the last ball.”
(With inputs from PTI)





