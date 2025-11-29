শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:২৫ অপরাহ্ন
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly’s wife Dona files police complaint after facing abuse online | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly’s wife Dona files police complaint after facing abuse online | Cricket News


Sourav Ganguly and his wife Dona

Dona Ganguly, a renowned Odissi dancer and wife of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, has filed a police complaint regarding abusive and derogatory remarks directed at her on social media.She submitted her formal complaint at Thakurpukur police station, prompting authorities to launch an investigation against unknown individuals.The controversy emerged following Dona Ganguly’s dance performance at the Kolkata Film Festival, with a specific Facebook page being identified as the source of the offensive content.“The abusive posts emerged around Dona Ganguly’s dance performance at the Kolkata Film Festival. The complaint specifically pointed to a Facebook page that targeted her,” stated the police officer, as quoted by news agency PTI.“She has described these acts as defamatory and stated that the posts were intended to tarnish her honour,” the officer explained, noting that Dona Ganguly had provided screenshots of the abusive posts along with a mobile number linked to the Facebook page.“We are working to identify the individuals responsible for the offensive posts. We are tracing the posts and the associated mobile number to identify the perpetrators,” the officer added.In her complaint filed on Wednesday evening, Dona Ganguly reported that social media users had engaged in body shaming and made insulting remarks that damaged her reputation.The police are currently investigating the case using the evidence provided, including screenshots and the associated mobile number from the Facebook page.





