Former Pakistan cricketer makes a massive claim about IPL | Cricket News

Former Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan has added fuel to the fire surrounding Ishan Kishan’s controversial dismissal in the recent IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

Soon after a video clip of Kishan walking off — despite no appeal or visible edge — went viral, Junaid quote-tweeted the footage, writing:

“Daal mai kuch kaala hai.”

His remark came as the video sparked widespread debate on social media. In the footage, Kishan is seen walking off after attempting to glance a leg-side delivery from Deepak Chahar , even though wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton and the bowler showed no intent to appeal. The on-field umpire Vinod Seshan, seemingly about to signal a wide, raised his finger only after Kishan began walking.

UltraEdge technology later showed no spike, and the ball appeared to miss both the bat and pad — raising eyebrows among fans and former cricketers alike.

Kishan’s dismissal triggered a collapse for SRH, who were reduced to 35/5 before eventually posting a below-par total of 143/8. Mumbai Indians chased the target with ease in 15.4 overs, winning the game by 7 wickets, with Rohit Sharma leading the charge with a scintillating 76 off 46 balls. Trent Boult was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant spell of 4-0-26-4.