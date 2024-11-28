বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৩ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Former RCB and KKR star Siddarth Kaul pens heartfelt goodbye to cricket | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৮, ২০২৪ ৭:০৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Former RCB and KKR star Siddarth Kaul pens heartfelt goodbye to cricket | Cricket News


Siddarth Kaul (Photo Credits: X)

NEW DELHI: Former Indian pacer Siddarth Kaul announced his retirement from professional cricket, sharing an emotional message on social media.
Reflecting on a journey that began in Punjab’s cricketing fields, Kaul, now 34, expressed immense gratitude for achieving his childhood dream of representing India.
In 2018, he earned his T20I cap (No. 75) and ODI cap (No. 221), milestones he cherished deeply.
“When I was a child playing cricket in the fields in Punjab, I had one dream. A dream to represent my country. In 2018, by Gods grace, I received my India Cap Number 75 in the T20i team and Cap Number 221 in the ODI team. The time has now come to call time on my career in India and announce my retirement. Words cannot express my gratitude for the love and support I have received through all the highs and lows of my career,” Kaul wrote on X.

“I want to thank God for the path that has been made for me; the fans for the endless support; my parents and family for the sacrifices and confidence you have given me, especially during the injuries and lows; my teammates over the years for the dressing room memories and friendships; the BCCI for fulfilling a young child’s dream to represent India and win the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and receive my T20i and ODI caps in 2018! Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL franchises for giving me memories of a lifetime; and last but not least, the @pcacricketassociation for giving me an opportunity to make my First Class debut in 2007 and supporting me throughout my career.”
“Without all your support I would not be the person I am today. I don’t know what the future holds but I look back on this chapter with only fond memories and now on to the next chapter. Once again, thank you,” he concluded, praising the support he has received from the fans.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

EPFO থেকে কত টাকা তুলে নিলে আর পেনশন মিলবে না? জেনে রাখুন এই নিয়ম
EPFO থেকে কত টাকা তুলে নিলে আর পেনশন মিলবে না? জেনে রাখুন এই নিয়ম
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বাইক কত স্পিড-এ চালালে সেরা মাইলেজ দেয়? অনেকে জানেন না, ভুল করে বসেন
বাইক কত স্পিড-এ চালালে সেরা মাইলেজ দেয়? অনেকে জানেন না, ভুল করে বসেন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Former RCB and KKR star Siddarth Kaul pens heartfelt goodbye to cricket | Cricket News
Former RCB and KKR star Siddarth Kaul pens heartfelt goodbye to cricket | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (November 28, 2024): Shakti Kapoor Reveals Govinda Took Rs 4,000 From Him 4 Years Ago: ‘Abhi Tak Wapas Nahi Diya’ | Watch
Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (November 28, 2024): Shakti Kapoor Reveals Govinda Took Rs 4,000 From Him 4 Years Ago: ‘Abhi Tak Wapas Nahi Diya’ | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ফ্যানের গতি কমে যাচ্ছে? মিস্ত্রি না ডেকে এই ৪টি কাজ করে ফেলুন ঝটপট! ব্র্যান্ড নিউ Ceiling Fan-এর মতো দেবে ঝড়ের গতি! Why speed slows down after some time here is the magical solution to speed up your fan immediately by doing this – News18 Bangla

ফ্যানের গতি কমে যাচ্ছে? মিস্ত্রি না ডেকে এই ৪টি কাজ করে ফেলুন ঝটপট! ব্র্যান্ড নিউ Ceiling Fan-এর মতো দেবে ঝড়ের গতি! Why speed slows down after some time here is the magical solution to speed up your fan immediately by doing this – News18 Bangla

 কালীগঞ্জে কমিটিতে ঢুকতে মেম্বার পুত্রকে স্কুল-মাদ্রাসায় ভর্তি

কালীগঞ্জে কমিটিতে ঢুকতে মেম্বার পুত্রকে স্কুল-মাদ্রাসায় ভর্তি

 কাইনেটিক ই-স্কুটার লঞ্চ করল ভারতে

কাইনেটিক ই-স্কুটার লঞ্চ করল ভারতে

 নাইজেরিয়ায় প্রাসাদে ঢুকে রাজাকে হত্যা, রানিকে অপহরণ

নাইজেরিয়ায় প্রাসাদে ঢুকে রাজাকে হত্যা, রানিকে অপহরণ

 সহকর্মীকে খুনের দায়ে যাবজ্জীবন

সহকর্মীকে খুনের দায়ে যাবজ্জীবন

 Tiger Shroff Reacts To Rohit Shetty’s Praise For Singham Again And Potential Solo Film: ‘Truly an Honour’

Tiger Shroff Reacts To Rohit Shetty’s Praise For Singham Again And Potential Solo Film: ‘Truly an Honour’

 Bengaluru FC beat gritty Army Green 3-2 to enter Durand Cup semifinals | Football News

Bengaluru FC beat gritty Army Green 3-2 to enter Durand Cup semifinals | Football News

 Rajinikanth Flies to US for Check-up, will Join Son-in-law Dhanush There: Report

Rajinikanth Flies to US for Check-up, will Join Son-in-law Dhanush There: Report

 Watch: Novak Djokovic plays an imaginary violin after reaching Wimbledon final | Tennis News

Watch: Novak Djokovic plays an imaginary violin after reaching Wimbledon final | Tennis News

 বুধবার পুঁজিবাজারে বেড়েছে সূচক ও লেনদেন

বুধবার পুঁজিবাজারে বেড়েছে সূচক ও লেনদেন