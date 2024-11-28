Former RCB and KKR star Siddarth Kaul pens heartfelt goodbye to cricket | Cricket News

Siddarth Kaul (Photo Credits: X)

NEW DELHI: Former Indian pacer Siddarth Kaul announced his retirement from professional cricket , sharing an emotional message on social media.

Reflecting on a journey that began in Punjab’s cricketing fields, Kaul, now 34, expressed immense gratitude for achieving his childhood dream of representing India.

In 2018, he earned his T20I cap (No. 75) and ODI cap (No. 221), milestones he cherished deeply.

“When I was a child playing cricket in the fields in Punjab, I had one dream. A dream to represent my country. In 2018, by Gods grace, I received my India Cap Number 75 in the T20i team and Cap Number 221 in the ODI team. The time has now come to call time on my career in India and announce my retirement. Words cannot express my gratitude for the love and support I have received through all the highs and lows of my career,” Kaul wrote on X.

“I want to thank God for the path that has been made for me; the fans for the endless support; my parents and family for the sacrifices and confidence you have given me, especially during the injuries and lows; my teammates over the years for the dressing room memories and friendships; the BCCI for fulfilling a young child’s dream to represent India and win the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and receive my T20i and ODI caps in 2018! Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL franchises for giving me memories of a lifetime; and last but not least, the @pcacricketassociation for giving me an opportunity to make my First Class debut in 2007 and supporting me throughout my career.”

“Without all your support I would not be the person I am today. I don’t know what the future holds but I look back on this chapter with only fond memories and now on to the next chapter. Once again, thank you,” he concluded, praising the support he has received from the fans.