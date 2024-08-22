Four Indian women wrestlers become U-17 world champions in Amman

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250; google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;







NEW DELHI: Aditi Kumari , Neha , Pulkit , and Mansi Lather , four young Indian women wrestlers, achieved a remarkable feat by securing gold medals at the Under-17 World Championships in Amman, Jordan.

The talented quartet showcased their exceptional skills and dominated their respective weight categories, solidifying India’s position in the prestigious Cadets event.

In the 43kg final, Aditi Kumari put on a commanding performance against Maria Louiza Gkika of Greece. The Indian wrestler displayed her superiority throughout the match, ultimately securing a convincing 7-0 victory to clinch the gold medal, PTI reported.

Neha, competing in the 57kg category, faced Japan’s So Tsuitsui in the championship match. The Indian grappler’s double-leg attacks proved to be a formidable weapon, leaving her opponent with little chance to mount a significant challenge.

Neha’s dominance was evident as she controlled the bout from start to finish, earning a well-deserved gold medal.

Pulkit emerged victorious in the 65kg final against Daria Frolova, a neutral athlete, with a score of 6-3.

Despite holding a commanding 5-0 lead, Pulkit conceded a pushout point and received a caution towards the end of the bout, allowing Frolova to secure three points.

In the closing 20 seconds, Frolova made a valiant effort to secure the winning move, but Pulkit showcased strong defensive skills to clinch the championship title.

Mansi Lather also has the opportunity to claim gold, as she is set to face Hanna Pirskaya in the 73kg final.

Lather raced to a 5-0 lead against Hanna Pirskaya in the 73kg final and then found a way to pin her rival, ending the bout in style.

Additionally, India secured two bronze medals in the Greco Roman style, with Ronak Dahiya and Sainath Pardhi (51kg) both finishing on the podium.









