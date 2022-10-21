শুক্রবার , ২১ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৫ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
France stalwart Franck Ribery announces retirement from football | Football News

1666356115 photo


MILAN: Former France and Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Franck Ribery announced his retirement from football on Friday after succumbing to a persistent knee injury which kept him out of action for Serie A club Salernitana.
“The ball stops. The feelings inside me do not,” 39-year-old Ribery wrote on social media in English, French, Italian and German.

“Thanks to everyone for this great adventure.”
Ribery hasn’t featured for Salernitana, who he joined in 2021, since their opening day loss to Roma and his retirement had been rumoured for several weeks.
Now that Ribery has decided to hang up his boots he could take up a management role at Salernitana, who confirmed earlier this month that they were talking with the Frenchman about a position at the club.
A World Cup runner-up with France in 2006, Ribery’s greatest successes came at Bayern Munich, where over 12 seasons he won nine league titles and the 2013 Champions League.





Source link

