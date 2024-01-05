From 1882 to 2024: Matches in Test cricket’s history that have ended inside two days | Cricket News

Here’s the complete list of Tests that ended within two days previously:

* England vs Australia, Oval, 1882

* England vs Australia, Lord’s, 1888

* England vs Australia, Oval, 1888

* England vs Australia, Manchester, 1888

* South Africa vs England, Port Elizabeth, 1889

* South Africa vs England, Cape Town, 1889

* England vs Australia, Oval, 1890

* South Africa vs England, Port Elizabeth, 1896

* South Africa vs England, Cape Town, 1896

* Australia vs South Africa, Manchester, 1912

* England vs South Africa, Oval, 1912

* England vs Australia, Nottingham, 1921

* Australia vs West Indies, Melbourne, 1931

* South Africa vs Australia, Johannesburg, 1936

* New Zealand vs Australia, Wellington, 1946

* England vs West Indies, Leeds, 2000

* Australia vs Pakistan, Sharjah, 2002

* South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Cape Town, 2005

* Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Harare, 2005

* South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Port Elizabeth 2017

* India vs Afghanistan, Bengaluru, 2018

* India vs England, Ahmedabad, 2021

* Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi, 2021

* Australia vs South Africa, Brisbane, 2022