Furious Shoaib Akhtar hits out at ‘India fixed the game’ claims

India Fixed it’s Spot into the Finals | Indo-Pak First #AsiaCup Final Launching | Shoaib Akhtar

NEW DELHI: After memes surfaced on the social media largely from Pakistani fans depicting that India deliberately batted badly against Sri Lanka so that Pakistan could get knocked out of the Asia Cup Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the rumour-mongers terming their claims as ‘nonsense’.Speaking on his official YouTube channel, former Pakistan pacer Akhtar voiced his displeasure, saying that Sri Lankans produced a remarkable bowling effort.

“I’m receiving messages that India have fixed the game, they’re playing badly so that Pakistan get knocked out. Are you guys out of your minds? They’re bowling their hearts out. Wellalage has bowled really well. He also scored 43. Suddenly, I’m receiving phone calls that India are losing so that Pakistan can get eliminated. Man, why would they lose? They could’ve reached the final with win, and they did. Absolute nonsense,” said Akhtar.

Akhtar lavished praise on Indian bowlers and lauded them for their efforts in defending a low score.

“Great fightback from India. Kuldeep is an asset. Look at Jasprit Bumrah , look at the fight while defending such a small total.

Akhtar also pointed out that Pakistani players lacked the fighting spirit whereas Sri Lanka put in a great fight.

“Wellalage, 20-year-old kid. He’s bowling and batting as well. There’s a fight there. I didn’t see this fight in our players. See, you can’t blame our fast bowlers. They don’t play regular ODIs, and then, you expect Haris, Naseem, Shaheen to bowl 10 overs and not get injured. All I want is a fight from Asia Cup, at least chase 300 runs. Reach at least 275. You gave up too soon. That was humiliating,” said the former speedster.

Indian bowlers dished out a splendid collective effort to carry their team to a 41-run win over Sri Lanka in a Super 4 match, and into the Asia Cup final.

Rohit Sharma‘s fifty (53 off 48 balls) was the cornerstone of India’s sub-par 213 after Lankan spinners Dunith Wellalage (5/40) and Charith Asalanka (4/18) bamboozled them.