Galat fehmi dekh lo! Virat Kohli reacts after watching his 14-year-old post-match interview | Cricket News

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Virat Kohli was amused watching his 14-year-old post-match interview from 2011, where he received his first Player of the Match award.

In that game against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals ), he scored 56 off 38 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chase down 162.

During the post-match presentation, a young Kohli stated, “To be honest, I didn’t plan to bat like that. But when I started hitting the ball well, I took charge from Chris. That was the plan in the middle, so he could play himself in, and I could go for my shots because I was hitting it well.”

Upon viewing the clip on JioHotstar’s ’18 Calling 18′, Kohli was incredulous. “I don’t even know what I said. You guys brought it here from somewhere,” he told host Jatin Sapru .

“Chris could play himself in? Wow! Look at the delusion!” Kohli remarked. “Since the social media boom, fans have started analysing players’ quotes, which has become way too twisted.”

The 36-year-old is in good form this IPL, with 164 runs, including two half-centuries, at a 154.70 strike rate.

Virat Kohli completed 13,000 runs in T20 cricket on Monday, becoming only the fifth player and first Indian to do so. Virat reached this milestone during his side’s IPL match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Virat is the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament so far. Now, in 403 T20s, Virat has made 13,050 runs at an average of 41.56, with nine centuries and 99 fifties to his name.

RCB has had a strong start, winning three of their four games, placing them third in the points table.

RCB plays Delhi Capitals at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.