Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ১০ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ২৭শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  খেলাধুলা

Galat fehmi dekh lo! Virat Kohli reacts after watching his 14-year-old post-match interview | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১০, ২০২৫ ১০:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Galat fehmi dekh lo! Virat Kohli reacts after watching his 14-year-old post-match interview | Cricket News

Advertise here


Advertise here
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Virat Kohli was amused watching his 14-year-old post-match interview from 2011, where he received his first Player of the Match award.
In that game against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), he scored 56 off 38 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chase down 162.

During the post-match presentation, a young Kohli stated, “To be honest, I didn’t plan to bat like that. But when I started hitting the ball well, I took charge from Chris. That was the plan in the middle, so he could play himself in, and I could go for my shots because I was hitting it well.”

Poll

What aspect of Virat Kohli’s game do you admire the most?

Upon viewing the clip on JioHotstar’s ’18 Calling 18′, Kohli was incredulous. “I don’t even know what I said. You guys brought it here from somewhere,” he told host Jatin Sapru.
“Chris could play himself in? Wow! Look at the delusion!” Kohli remarked. “Since the social media boom, fans have started analysing players’ quotes, which has become way too twisted.”

The 36-year-old is in good form this IPL, with 164 runs, including two half-centuries, at a 154.70 strike rate.
Virat Kohli completed 13,000 runs in T20 cricket on Monday, becoming only the fifth player and first Indian to do so. Virat reached this milestone during his side’s IPL match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.
Virat is the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament so far. Now, in 403 T20s, Virat has made 13,050 runs at an average of 41.56, with nine centuries and 99 fifties to his name.
RCB has had a strong start, winning three of their four games, placing them third in the points table.
RCB plays Delhi Capitals at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.


Get the latest IPL 2025 updates on Times of India, including match schedules, team squads, points table and IPL live score for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Don’t miss the list of players in the race for IPL Orange Cap and IPL Purple cap.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

হনুমান জয়ন্তী থেকেই ঘুরছে ভাগ্যের চাকা, ৭ রাশির জাতক-জাতিকাদের জন্য থাকছে অত্যন্ত গোছা গোছা টাকা, সম্পত্তির পাহাড়ে ৭ রাশি, The Birthday of Lord Hanuman will bring too much property for 7 zodiacs, as that day Budh Surya forms Budhadity Rajyog as well Budh Shukra makes Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog.
হনুমান জয়ন্তী থেকেই ঘুরছে ভাগ্যের চাকা, ৭ রাশির জাতক-জাতিকাদের জন্য থাকছে অত্যন্ত গোছা গোছা টাকা, সম্পত্তির পাহাড়ে ৭ রাশি, The Birthday of Lord Hanuman will bring too much property for 7 zodiacs, as that day Budh Surya forms Budhadity Rajyog as well Budh Shukra makes Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog.
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Today Panjika Bengali, Aaj Ka Panchang, 10 April 2025 By Chirag Daruwalla: পঞ্জিকা ১০ এপ্রিল: দেখে নিন আজকের দিনের নক্ষত্রযোগ, শুভ মুহূর্ত, রাহুকাল এবং দিনের অন্যান্য লগ্ন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
Today Panjika Bengali, Aaj Ka Panchang, 10 April 2025 By Chirag Daruwalla: পঞ্জিকা ১০ এপ্রিল: দেখে নিন আজকের দিনের নক্ষত্রযোগ, শুভ মুহূর্ত, রাহুকাল এবং দিনের অন্যান্য লগ্ন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Galat fehmi dekh lo! Virat Kohli reacts after watching his 14-year-old post-match interview | Cricket News
Galat fehmi dekh lo! Virat Kohli reacts after watching his 14-year-old post-match interview | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Good Bad Ugly First Review: Fans Celebrate Ajith Kumar’s Vintage Comeback And Mass Hero Energy
Good Bad Ugly First Review: Fans Celebrate Ajith Kumar’s Vintage Comeback And Mass Hero Energy
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ডিএসইর লেনদেনের শীর্ষে লাভেলো আইসক্রিম – Corporate Sangbad

ডিএসইর লেনদেনের শীর্ষে লাভেলো আইসক্রিম – Corporate Sangbad

 টাঙ্গাইলে খাদ্যবান্ধব কর্মসূচি ওএমএস এর ২০০ বস্তা সরকারি চাল জব্দ

টাঙ্গাইলে খাদ্যবান্ধব কর্মসূচি ওএমএস এর ২০০ বস্তা সরকারি চাল জব্দ

 Rupali Ganguly Grooves to ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’; Arbaaz Khan on Cons of Being the Brother of Salman Khan

Rupali Ganguly Grooves to ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’; Arbaaz Khan on Cons of Being the Brother of Salman Khan

 খেলার সাথীকে বাঁচিয়ে প্রাণ গেল নিজের

খেলার সাথীকে বাঁচিয়ে প্রাণ গেল নিজের

 ই-ক্যাবের সভাপতি পদ থেকে সরে দাঁড়ালেন শমী

ই-ক্যাবের সভাপতি পদ থেকে সরে দাঁড়ালেন শমী

 স্বাস্থ্যের সেই গাড়িচালক মালেকের ১৩ বছরের কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad

স্বাস্থ্যের সেই গাড়িচালক মালেকের ১৩ বছরের কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad

 Google Pixel: আগামী মাসেই দেশের বাজারে আসতে পারে Pixel 6A, সঙ্গে নয়া আপডেটও আনবে গুগল!

Google Pixel: আগামী মাসেই দেশের বাজারে আসতে পারে Pixel 6A, সঙ্গে নয়া আপডেটও আনবে গুগল!

 Azam Khan’s Son Disqualified From UP Assembly

Azam Khan’s Son Disqualified From UP Assembly

 Chirag Paswan Breaks Silence On Viral Photo of Him And Kangana Ranaut: ‘I Was Really Looking…’

Chirag Paswan Breaks Silence On Viral Photo of Him And Kangana Ranaut: ‘I Was Really Looking…’

 জায়েদ খান-জয়-সাজু খাদেমের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

জায়েদ খান-জয়-সাজু খাদেমের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা – Corporate Sangbad
Advertise here