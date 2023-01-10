মঙ্গলবার , ১০ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৬শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১০, ২০২৩ ১:১২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1673291558 photo



msid 96861896,imgsize 39740

LONDON: Gareth Bale announced his retirement from club and international football at the age of 33 on Monday, bringing to an end one of the most decorated careers in British football history.
Wales‘ record appearance holder and goalscorer led his country from the international football wilderness to qualify for two European Championships, reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016, and a first World Cup since 1958.
The Los Angeles FC forward, who previously played for Southampton, Tottenham and Real Madrid, made his final competitive appearance during Wales’ World Cup group stage fixture with England on November 29.

“After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football,” Bale posted in a message on social media.
“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.
“It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”





