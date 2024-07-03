Geoffrey Boycott to undergo surgery after second throat cancer diagnosis | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: England cricket great Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time.
The 83-year-old is set to undergo surgery in two weeks to treat the illness.
Boycott made the announcement through a statement quoted by ‘The Telegraph.’
“In the last few weeks I have had an MRI Scan, CT Scan, a PET Scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation,” the 83-year-old was quoted as saying in a statement.
“From past experience I realise that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck and even if the operation is successful every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning.
“So I will just get on with it and hope for the best.”
Boycott first battled cancer in 2002, when he was diagnosed at the age of 62.
At that time, he was given just three months to live but managed to recover through 35 sessions of chemotherapy, thanks to the support of his wife and daughter.
The former England opener has an impressive cricket career, scoring 8114 runs in 108 Test matches and 151 first-class centuries.
He retired in 1982 and transitioned into a media career, working as a commentator for BBC until he stepped down in 2020.
