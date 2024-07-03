বুধবার , ৩ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৯শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Geoffrey Boycott to undergo surgery after second throat cancer diagnosis | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৩, ২০২৪ ৭:২৬ অপরাহ্ণ
1720013169 photo



msid 111462889,imgsize 42918

NEW DELHI: England cricket great Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time.
The 83-year-old is set to undergo surgery in two weeks to treat the illness.
Boycott made the announcement through a statement quoted by ‘The Telegraph.’
“In the last few weeks I have had an MRI Scan, CT Scan, a PET Scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation,” the 83-year-old was quoted as saying in a statement.
“From past experience I realise that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck and even if the operation is successful every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning.
“So I will just get on with it and hope for the best.”
Boycott first battled cancer in 2002, when he was diagnosed at the age of 62.
At that time, he was given just three months to live but managed to recover through 35 sessions of chemotherapy, thanks to the support of his wife and daughter.
The former England opener has an impressive cricket career, scoring 8114 runs in 108 Test matches and 151 first-class centuries.
He retired in 1982 and transitioned into a media career, working as a commentator for BBC until he stepped down in 2020.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

NESDHABI
শাহবাগ ছেড়েছে আন্দোলনকারীরা, বৃহস্পতিবার ফের অবরোধ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
NEWSCHITAGAON
থানা হাজতে আসামির মৃত্যু, পুলিশ বলছে ‘আত্মহনন’
বাংলাদেশ
1720013169 photo
Geoffrey Boycott to undergo surgery after second throat cancer diagnosis | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
IMG 20240703 WA0013
কুবির শরীয়তপুর স্টুডেন্টস অ্যাসোসিয়েশনের নেতৃত্বে নায়িম-তোফাজ্জল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
8DE9ADFE 706E 4F50 87F7 C08FC28480FD

[১] সৌদি কমার্স বোর্ডের সদস্য হবার জন্য নির্বাচনে দাড়াতে পারবেন বাংলাদেশী প্রবাসীরা

 IMG 20211019 112910 scaled

ইপসা’র আয়োজনে আইনি সহায়তা বিষয়ক স্কুলছাত্রীদের বিতর্ক প্রতিযোগিতা অনুষ্ঠিত

 miley cyrus turns maid of honour at her mom tishs wedding with dominic purcell 1

Miley Cyrus Turns Maid Of Honour At Her Mom Tish’s Wedding With Dominic Purcell

 1630028291 photo

Djokovic opens against qualifier, Tsitsipas to face Murray | Tennis News

 অধিবর্ষে প্রকাশ হলো লা বুজির নতুন সংখ্যা

অধিবর্ষে প্রকাশ হলো লা বুজির নতুন সংখ্যা

 wm Mujibul chunnu 750x563 1

দেশে এখন ৫ কোটি বেকার: চুন্নু

 hemant soren

‘Untraceable’ Soren Chairs Meetings In Ranchi Amid High Drama, To Face ED Questioning Today | Top Points

 1636065045 photo

Gritty Akash Kumar ends with bronze at World Boxing Championships | Boxing News

 wm Noman BNP

‘উপেক্ষিত’ আবদুল্লাহ আল নোমান, যাননি বিএনপির সমাবেশে

 air pollusion 20240216110244

ঢাকার বাতাসের মান ‘খুব অস্বাস্থ্যকর’