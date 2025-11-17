সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৪৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Aisha Sharma Drops Sexy New Photos From Vietnam Retreat, Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Her Travel Diary | Bollywood News 15 Tests, no wins! Nasser Hussain’s Ashes warning: ‘Australia are favourites’ | Cricket News Munawar Faruqui Gets A Sweet Surprise From Paparazzi At Airport For This Reason | Television News Ashes: Bold prediction! ‘Series is going to be 2-2’ – says Michael Vaughan | Cricket News হাসিনা-কামালকে ফেরত পাঠাতে ভারতের প্রতি বাংলাদেশের আহ্বান Bigg Boss OTT’s Armaan Malik Alleges Death Threats, Appeals To Punjab Police For Protection | Television News ফ্যাসিবাদ ও জুলুমের বিরুদ্ধে ঐতিহাসিক রায়: খেলাফত মজলিস খুলনা-৬ আসনে দাঁড়িপাল্লা প্রতীকের জমজমাট প্রচারণা: সর্বত্র জনতার সাড়া Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul, Awez Recreate Their Viral Hook Lines, Nagma Says ‘Secret Room Nahi Mila…’ | Television News ‘Giving reviews to owners’: KL Rahul reveals toughest part of IPL captaincy | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Giving reviews to owners’: KL Rahul reveals toughest part of IPL captaincy | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
‘Giving reviews to owners’: KL Rahul reveals toughest part of IPL captaincy | Cricket News


Star Indian batter KL Rahul has shared insights about the unique challenges of captaining teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL).The role of a captain involves being an on-field manager, chief strategist, and team spokesperson while maintaining personal performance standards. According to Rahul, leadership responsibilities in IPL are more demanding compared to international cricket.

IPL 2026 retained players: Who stayed where and for how much

Rahul began his IPL journey in 2013 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and has since played for four different teams. He currently represents Delhi Capitals after being acquired in the previous year.His captaincy journey started in 2020, followed by leading the Lucknow Super Giants for three consecutive seasons from 2022 to 2024.“What I found hard as a captain in the IPL was the number of meetings that you needed to do, the number of reviews that you needed to do and explain at the ownership level,” Rahul told Humans of Bombay.“I realised that at the end of IPL, I am more mentally and physically drained than playing 10 months of international cricket.”The 33-year-old cricketer highlighted the challenges faced by both captains and coaches in dealing with ownership groups who lack deep cricket experience.“Coaches, captains are constantly being asked a lot of questions,” he added. “It almost, after a point feels like, you are being questioned as to ‘why did you make this change? Why did he play in the XI? Why is it that the opposition got 200 and we couldn’t even get 120? Why are their bowlers getting more spin?'”Rahul now plays as a regular team member for Delhi Capitals, stepping away from captaincy duties.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
15 Tests, no wins! Nasser Hussain’s Ashes warning: ‘Australia are favourites’ | Cricket News

15 Tests, no wins! Nasser Hussain’s Ashes warning: ‘Australia are favourites’ | Cricket News

Ashes: Bold prediction! ‘Series is going to be 2-2’ – says Michael Vaughan | Cricket News

Ashes: Bold prediction! ‘Series is going to be 2-2’ – says Michael Vaughan | Cricket News

First win in 15 years! Temba Bavuma’s ‘jump and punch’ celebration against India goes viral – WATCH | Cricket News

First win in 15 years! Temba Bavuma’s ‘jump and punch’ celebration against India goes viral – WATCH | Cricket News

Practicality over loyalty: Matheesha Pathirana, Andre Russell releases reflect IPL’s strategic transition | Cricket News

Practicality over loyalty: Matheesha Pathirana, Andre Russell releases reflect IPL’s strategic transition | Cricket News

‘Big achievement’: ODI captain Shaheen Afridi drags in Pakistan’s victory over India A after Sri Lanka series win | Cricket News

‘Big achievement’: ODI captain Shaheen Afridi drags in Pakistan’s victory over India A after Sri Lanka series win | Cricket News

‘We are not the best players of spin anymore’: R Ashwin’s stinging reality check after India’s Eden collapse | Cricket News

‘We are not the best players of spin anymore’: R Ashwin’s stinging reality check after India’s Eden collapse | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST