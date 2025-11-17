‘Giving reviews to owners’: KL Rahul reveals toughest part of IPL captaincy | Cricket News

Star Indian batter KL Rahul has shared insights about the unique challenges of captaining teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL).The role of a captain involves being an on-field manager, chief strategist, and team spokesperson while maintaining personal performance standards. According to Rahul, leadership responsibilities in IPL are more demanding compared to international cricket.

Rahul began his IPL journey in 2013 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and has since played for four different teams. He currently represents Delhi Capitals after being acquired in the previous year.His captaincy journey started in 2020, followed by leading the Lucknow Super Giants for three consecutive seasons from 2022 to 2024.“What I found hard as a captain in the IPL was the number of meetings that you needed to do, the number of reviews that you needed to do and explain at the ownership level,” Rahul told Humans of Bombay.“I realised that at the end of IPL, I am more mentally and physically drained than playing 10 months of international cricket.”The 33-year-old cricketer highlighted the challenges faced by both captains and coaches in dealing with ownership groups who lack deep cricket experience.“Coaches, captains are constantly being asked a lot of questions,” he added. “It almost, after a point feels like, you are being questioned as to ‘why did you make this change? Why did he play in the XI? Why is it that the opposition got 200 and we couldn’t even get 120? Why are their bowlers getting more spin?'”Rahul now plays as a regular team member for Delhi Capitals, stepping away from captaincy duties.