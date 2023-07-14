Glad that Yashasvi is proving me right, says Jaiswal’s childhood coach | Cricket News

Read Also India vs West Indies: All the records broken by Yashasvi Jaiswal on Test debut As young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal powered to his maiden international century against West Indies on the second day of the first Test in Dominica, the stylish left-hander achieved historic feats. Demonstrating remarkable grit and determination, Jaiswal finished the day on an unbeaten 143 This is just the start, will try to take it far from here: Yashasvi Jaiswal As Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name into record books, becoming just the third Indian opener and 17th overall to score a century on Test debut, the rising young talent after a memorable outing said it is just the beginning and he’s looking forward to contributing more in the future. Resuming on the IND vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma slam hundreds as India take control Young Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a mature century on debut and added a record 229 runs for the opening wicket with his skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored his 10th hundred, as India seized complete control of the first Test against West Indies on Friday. Debutant Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 143, off 350 IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third Indian opener to hit century on Test debut Young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal demonstrated remarkable resilience and unwavering passion as he notched up a century on his debut against the West Indies on Day 2 of the first Test in Dominica.

Having observed Yashasvi Jaiswal ‘s growth closely, Jwala Singh had an unwavering belief that he would excel when given the opportunity to represent the national team. As the former coach, he is delighted to see his protege proving him right.In the ongoing first Test against the West Indies in Dominica , the 21-year-old displayed his remarkable talent by becoming the 17th Indian to score a century on debut in Test cricket

On the second day of the match, Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 143 from 350 balls, which gave India a substantial lead of 162 runs in the first innings. This commendable feat came after the West Indies had been dismissed for a mere 150 on the opening day in Dominica, after which Jaiswal and Rohit (103) hit centuries in an opening stand of 229 runs.

“I am happy to see him grow. I had some feeling that he would start well. He has spent four good seasons in the IPL and also in domestic cricket. He has played most of the world-class bowlers under a lot of pressure, especially in the IPL,” Jwala, who was in transit in the UK when Jaiswal brought up his century, told PTI.

“He has the idea about playing with top-quality bowlers. As a player, it is important to have the habit of making runs. As a coach I always teach my players to see the ball and not the bowler, and try to react to the ball well.

“There will always be nine fielders, whatever match you play, whether it’s T20 or one-day or Test. As a batter, you need to be in the present and face each and every ball on merit and believe in your ability. I am glad that Yashasvi is able to do this on the ground and is proving me right.”

At the age of 10, Jaiswal relocated to Dadar in Mumbai to pursue cricket training at the Azad Maidan.

Continuing a remarkable trend, Jaiswal became the fourth consecutive Mumbai-born batsman to achieve a debut Test century for India. This exceptional accomplishment places him in the esteemed company of Shreyas Iyer (against New Zealand in 2021), Prithvi Shaw (against West Indies in 2018) and India captain, Rohit Sharma (against West Indies in 2013).

“I think this will be a very good start in international cricket, but he needs to keep it simple. As a player it is important to do your best for the team, scoring runs for the team is a job for any player, and then look ahead,” Jwala said.

(With PTI inputs)