শুক্রবার , ১৩ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৯শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Glenn Maxwell’s bold take on Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith showdown in Border-Gavaskar Trophy – WATCH | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৩, ২০২৪ ২:৪৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Glenn Maxwell’s bold take on Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith showdown in Border-Gavaskar Trophy – WATCH | Cricket News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;



NEW DELHI: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell is looking forward to the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy series between Australia and India later this year. He highlighted the exciting clash between two of cricket’s top players – Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. Kohli and Smith are part of the ‘Fab Four’ of modern cricket, alongside Joe Root of England and Kane Williamson of New Zealand.
“I think the way that the two superstar batters, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, probably head-to-head.Seeing how their dominance I suppose is asserted on the series and how much of an influence that has on who takes home the Border Gavaskar Trophy,” Maxwell told Star Sports.
“One of those two is going to make a lot of runs, if not both of them, and it’s going to be pretty exciting to watch the two of the finest players of our generation go head-to-head,” he added
Both Kohli and Smith, who are former captains, have had intense on-field interactions early in their careers.
However, their relationship has become more respectful over time. Smith recently commented on Kohli, saying, “Kohli was an Australian amongst the Indian players in terms of attitude.”
WATCH:

“I believe Virat Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action. The way he gets into a battle, the way he gets into the challenge and tries to get on top of the opposition. He’s probably the most Australian of the Indian players, I’d say,” Smith had said.
Since the 2014-15 season, Australia have not won the Border Gavaskar Trophy, with India securing the series in the last four meetings, including historic wins in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

কুবির সাংবাদিকতা বিভাগের উদ্যোগে বন্যার্তদের বিনামূল্যে চিকিৎসা সেবা প্রদান 
কুবির সাংবাদিকতা বিভাগের উদ্যোগে বন্যার্তদের বিনামূল্যে চিকিৎসা সেবা প্রদান 
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Prince William Makes First Appearance Since Kate Middleton Announces End Of Chemotherapy | N18G
Prince William Makes First Appearance Since Kate Middleton Announces End Of Chemotherapy | N18G
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Glenn Maxwell’s bold take on Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith showdown in Border-Gavaskar Trophy – WATCH | Cricket News
Glenn Maxwell’s bold take on Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith showdown in Border-Gavaskar Trophy – WATCH | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
আজকের মুদ্রা বিনিময় হার | ডিএমপি নিউজ
আজকের মুদ্রা বিনিময় হার | ডিএমপি নিউজ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Cher Sues Heirs Of Sonny Bono Over Song And Record Revenue

Cher Sues Heirs Of Sonny Bono Over Song And Record Revenue

 সাপাহারে পুলিশ কন্ট্রোল রুমের উদ্বোধন

সাপাহারে পুলিশ কন্ট্রোল রুমের উদ্বোধন

 Mouni Roy Raises Temperature in Sexy Bikini as She Poses With Friend, See Their Beach Pics

Mouni Roy Raises Temperature in Sexy Bikini as She Poses With Friend, See Their Beach Pics

 সাধারণ শিক্ষার্থীদের মধ্যে ছাত্রলীগের শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ

সাধারণ শিক্ষার্থীদের মধ্যে ছাত্রলীগের শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ

 ঢাকা ব্যাংকের ১ম প্রান্তিকে ইপিএস বেড়েছে ৩ শতাংশ – Corporate Sangbad

ঢাকা ব্যাংকের ১ম প্রান্তিকে ইপিএস বেড়েছে ৩ শতাংশ – Corporate Sangbad

 দর কমার শীর্ষে সোনারগাঁ টেক্সটাইল

দর কমার শীর্ষে সোনারগাঁ টেক্সটাইল

 চট্টগ্রামে কিশোরের ছুরিকাঘাতে যুবক নিহত

চট্টগ্রামে কিশোরের ছুরিকাঘাতে যুবক নিহত

 বিক্রেতা সংকটে ৭ কোম্পানি হল্টেড – Corporate Sangbad

বিক্রেতা সংকটে ৭ কোম্পানি হল্টেড – Corporate Sangbad

 ইউল্যাব এমএসজে অ্যালামনাইয়ের নতুন কমিটি গঠন

ইউল্যাব এমএসজে অ্যালামনাইয়ের নতুন কমিটি গঠন

 মাসাধিক পুরনো মেসেজও এবার মুছে দেওয়া যাবে; Delete For Everyone-এর সময়সীমা বাড়াচ্ছে WhatsApp

মাসাধিক পুরনো মেসেজও এবার মুছে দেওয়া যাবে; Delete For Everyone-এর সময়সীমা বাড়াচ্ছে WhatsApp