Glenn Maxwell’s bold take on Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith showdown in Border-Gavaskar Trophy – WATCH | Cricket News

WATCH:

NEW DELHI: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell is looking forward to the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy series between Australia and India later this year. He highlighted the exciting clash between two of cricket’s top players – Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. Kohli and Smith are part of the ‘Fab Four’ of modern cricket, alongside Joe Root of England and Kane Williamson of New Zealand.“I think the way that the two superstar batters, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, probably head-to-head.Seeing how their dominance I suppose is asserted on the series and how much of an influence that has on who takes home the Border Gavaskar Trophy,” Maxwell told Star Sports.“One of those two is going to make a lot of runs, if not both of them, and it’s going to be pretty exciting to watch the two of the finest players of our generation go head-to-head,” he addedBoth Kohli and Smith, who are former captains, have had intense on-field interactions early in their careers.However, their relationship has become more respectful over time. Smith recently commented on Kohli, saying, “Kohli was an Australian amongst the Indian players in terms of attitude.”

“I believe Virat Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action. The way he gets into a battle, the way he gets into the challenge and tries to get on top of the opposition. He’s probably the most Australian of the Indian players, I’d say,” Smith had said.

Since the 2014-15 season, Australia have not won the Border Gavaskar Trophy, with India securing the series in the last four meetings, including historic wins in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21.