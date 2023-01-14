শনিবার , ১৪ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৩০শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

Glenn Phillips fires New Zealand to ODI series win over Pakistan | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১৪, ২০২৩ ১:২৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1673638124 photo



msid 96974635,imgsize 60608

Glenn Phillips smashed a quickfire half century to guide New Zealand to a two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third one-day international in Karachi on Friday and clinch the series 2-1.
Phillips scored an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes, as New Zealand chased down a target of 281 within 11 balls remaining. Opener Devon Conway (52) and captain Kane Williamson (53) also made telling contributions.
Pakistan opted to bat and scored 280-9, opener Fakhar Zaman top-scoring with 101 and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan making 77.
Tim Southee took 3-56 and Lockie Ferguson bagged 2-63 while Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi took one wicket each.
New Zealand won the second ODI by 79 runs after Pakistan began the series with a six-wicket victory.





