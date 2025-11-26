Going into WPL auction & season-4, injury headache for franchises | Cricket News

Pratika Rawal is helped off the pitch during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between India and Bangladesh at DY Patil Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo/Getty Images)

MUMBAI: After the historic 2025 ODI World Cup win by the Indian women’s team on Nov, the excitement for the upcoming Women’s Premier League season 4 -likely to be held from Jan 7 to Feb 3 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara (a final decision will be taken by the WPL Governing Council in its meeting in Delhi today) is slowly building up. However, player injuries remain a definite headache for the five WPL franchises, hurting their plans for the WPL player auction in Delhi on Thursday and the season ahead. During the recently-held World Cup, opener Pratika Rawal, who forged a successful opening partnership with India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, was sidelined due to a hairline fracture in the ankle as he fell awkwardly while fielding in India’s last league game against Bangladesh at the DY Patil Stadium, forcing dashing opener Shafali Verma to be included as her last-minute replacement for the semifinal and final of the tournament.Opener Yastika Bhatia had to miss the tournament as she picked up an injury (hurt her left knee) at the pre-World Cup camp in Vizag.Women’s cricket has seen remarkable improvement in recent years, thanks to BCCI’s efforts towards it and the introduction of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in early 2023. Playing alongside world-class players in WPL teams has helped India’s women cricketers gain exposure and awareness about fitness and nutrition. Yet, injuries continue to cast a shadow over many talented Indian players’ careers.As franchises make last-minute preparations for the WPL auction, the fitness of certain Indian and overseas players will be a critical factor in their buying decisions. “Many of the Indian players have struggled with recurring injuries, raising concerns about their long-term career,” said a franchise official. The franchises feel that the BCCI may need to implement a structured rehabilitation and fitness program to ensure that India’s players can sustain peak performance and longevity. “With the WPL becoming a marquee event, player fitness is no longer just an individual concern—it’s a strategic priority for franchises and the BCCI. A comprehensive injury management program could be the difference between short-lived careers and sustained excellence in women’s cricket,” a franchise official felt.TOI takes a look at the players under the injury scanner for WPL-4…

Kashvee Gautam (pacer)



A promising 22-year-old pace bowling all-rounder whose fitness has been a major concern. Bought by Gujarat Giants for a record ₹2 crore in Season 2 with much fanfare, Kashvee missed the entire season due to injury. Though she featured in Season 3, her performance indicated she wasn’t fully fit. Post-season, she suffered a similar injury and is currently undergoing rehab at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Her return to full fitness remains uncertain.

Priya Mishra (leg-spinner)



The young leg-spinner showed great potential but suffered a shin injury that has kept her out of action. While she attended World Cup practice sessions, her fitness and fielding remain areas of concern. Her comeback timeline is unclear.

Pratika Rawal (opener)



A key contributor to India’s successful World Cup campaign in the league stage, Pratika, who has displayed amazing consistency in the ODI since her debut against West Indies at Vadodara in Dec last year, missed the semifinals and final due to a fractured ankle, suffered while she feel awkwardly while fielding in the deep in India’s last league match against Bangladesh at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Pratika, who went unsold in WPL-2025 is likely to miss the WPL season due to her injury.

Pooja Vastrakar (pace bowling allrounder)



A key all-rounder for India and the Mumbai Indians in the WPL in the past, Vastrakar has had a history of injuries, including knee and hamstring issues. While she missed WPL-2025 due to injury, the 26-year-old pacer played a crucial role in MI’s title triumph in the inaugural season in 2023. The pacer is currently undergoing rehab at the BCCI’s CoE in Bengaluru.

Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper-batter, India)



A top-order batter and wicketkeeper, Yastika was ruled out of the World cup after she suffered a knee injury in the pre-tournament camp at Vizag. Yastika eventually underwent a surgery in Mumbai. The 24-year-old left-handed opener is currently undergoing rehab at CoE.

Asha Sobhana (Leg-spinner, India)



The 34-year-old Royal Challengers Bengaluru leg-spinner, who has played two WODIs and six WT20Is for India, has been dealing with recurring shoulder issues. The veteran tweaker has been out of action since the Women’s T20 World Cup in UAE in Oct last year due to a knee injury. A key bowler for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who was the tournament’s second-highest wicket-taker (12 scalps) in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s WPL triumph in 2024, Asha missed WPL-2025 due to an injury. If Asha is fit again and available for the full season, she could be a hot buy for the teams.

Kate Cross (pace-bowling allrounder, England)



The vastly-experienced England pacer, who was overlooked for the World Cup, has had intermittent injuries, including a back injury during England’s tour of South Africa last year . Her participation will depend on medical clearance by the England & Wales Cricket Board and her workload management. She was a part of the Northern Superchargers side that won The Women’s Hundred crown and the Lancashire side which won the inaugural Metro Bank One Day Cup Women’s title this summer.

Sophie Molineux (left-arm spinner, Australia)



Known for her all-round abilities, Sophie has battled multiple injuries over the years, including shoulder and foot problems. Franchises will weigh her fitness before making big bids. Captain of the defending champions Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League, the 27-year-old missed the start of the tournament due to a minor quad strain, though she has played three matches after her return to action.

Alyssa Healy



The Australian captain and star wicketkeeper suffered a calf injury during the World Cup, which forced her to miss her team’s league stage wins over England and South Africa. She has also suffered from a bad finger injury in the past. The franchises are unsure about her fitness status for the WPL. Her experience and class makes her a valuable asset, but her fitness will be a key factor in determining whether the franchises will gun for her. There is a strong possibility that the UP Warriorz will try to buy her back through the Right-to-Match card.