মঙ্গলবার , ১১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ২৮শে মাঘ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Gujarat crush Saurashtra to storm into Ranji Trophy semifinals | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১১, ২০২৫ ৪:১৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Gujarat cricket team (GCA Photo)

NEW DELHI: Gujarat stormed into the Ranji Trophy semifinals with a commanding innings-and-98-run victory over Saurashtra on Tuesday. Led by pacers Priyajit Jadeja and Arzan Nagwaswalla, Gujarat dismantled Saurashtra’s batting lineup, dismissing them for 197 in their second innings — well short of the 295-run target needed to make Gujarat bat again.
Resuming at 33 for no loss, Saurashtra’s hopes of staging a fightback were quickly dashed by Gujarat’s relentless pace attack. Right-arm quick Priyajit starred with 4/32, while left-arm seamer Nagwaswalla chipped in with 3/54.
Priyajit provided the crucial breakthrough, dismissing Chiraj Jani (26) after a 67-run opening stand that lasted 28 overs. He then dealt a major blow by removing India’s seasoned batter Cheteshwar Pujara for just 2. Despite opener Harvik Desai’s fighting 54, laced with nine boundaries, Saurashtra struggled to build partnerships.
India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi also played a key role, claiming 2/30, including the wicket of veteran Sheldon Jackson (27), who was playing his final professional match before retirement. Once Jackson fell, Gujarat wrapped up the innings swiftly, sealing a dominant win.

With this emphatic performance, Gujarat not only secured a semifinal berth but also sent a strong statement to their upcoming opponents.
Brief scores:

  • Saurashtra: 216 all out and 197 all out in 62.1 overs (Harvik Desai 54, Sheldon Jackson 27; Priyajit Jadeja 4/32, Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/54) lost to Gujarat: 511 all out in 159.1 overs.
  • Result: Gujarat won by an innings and 98 runs.





