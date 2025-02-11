Gujarat crush Saurashtra to storm into Ranji Trophy semifinals | Cricket News

Gujarat cricket team (GCA Photo)

NEW DELHI: Gujarat stormed into the Ranji Trophy semifinals with a commanding innings-and-98-run victory over Saurashtra on Tuesday. Led by pacers Priyajit Jadeja and Arzan Nagwaswalla, Gujarat dismantled Saurashtra’s batting lineup, dismissing them for 197 in their second innings — well short of the 295-run target needed to make Gujarat bat again.

Resuming at 33 for no loss, Saurashtra’s hopes of staging a fightback were quickly dashed by Gujarat’s relentless pace attack. Right-arm quick Priyajit starred with 4/32, while left-arm seamer Nagwaswalla chipped in with 3/54.

Priyajit provided the crucial breakthrough, dismissing Chiraj Jani (26) after a 67-run opening stand that lasted 28 overs. He then dealt a major blow by removing India’s seasoned batter Cheteshwar Pujara for just 2. Despite opener Harvik Desai’s fighting 54, laced with nine boundaries, Saurashtra struggled to build partnerships.

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi also played a key role, claiming 2/30, including the wicket of veteran Sheldon Jackson (27), who was playing his final professional match before retirement. Once Jackson fell, Gujarat wrapped up the innings swiftly, sealing a dominant win.

With this emphatic performance, Gujarat not only secured a semifinal berth but also sent a strong statement to their upcoming opponents.

Brief scores: